Tom Cruise Lands a Helicopter in a Family's Field, Then Offers Them a Ride
Inside the Success of Tom Cruise's ‘Mission Impossible’ Franchise
Demi Lovato Comes Out as Non-Binary and Changes Pronouns to They…
Ryan Phillippe and Look-alike Son Deacon Go on Father-Son Trip
'Chesapeake Shores' Cast Dishes on Season 5 Romances and the End…
Alex Rodriguez Talks Moving Forward After 'Incredible' Past 5 Ye…
Zendaya and Tom Holland Seen Kissing in Los Angeles
Hailey Bieber Likes Selena's Recent Elle Magazine Cover
Dierks Bentley Jokes About Not Being Invited to Blake Shelton an…
90 Day Fiancé: Angela Abruptly Leaves Tell-All, Says Marriage to…
Beyonce Shares Rare Glimpse at Twins in New Ivy Park Kids Ad
‘Law and Order: SVU’: Watch Christopher Meloni and Mariska Hargi…
Jennifer Aniston Reacts to Possibility of Any Former 'Friends' C…
Ant Anstead Reveals the Qualities He Loves Most About Girlfriend…
Alyssa Milano Reveals Post-Coronavirus Hair Loss
‘Bachelor’ Nation Favorites Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick A…
Erika Jayne's 'RHOBH' Co-Stars Dig for Truth About Her Legal Tro…
Jennifer Lopez Removes Photos of Ex Alex Rodriguez on Instagram
'90 Day Fiancé': Biniyam on Why He's 'Scared' to Lose His Family…
Ryan Reynolds on Celebrating 10 Years With Blake Lively at the …
Tom Cruise's latest mission didn't go quite as expected, but it was still a success!
While in the United Kingdom to film his latest Mission: Impossible film, the 59-year-old actor landed via helicopter in a family's field in Warwickshire.
BBC News reports that Alison Webb and her family were told an "unnamed VIP needed somewhere to land," as the nearby airport, Coventry Airport, was temporarily closed. Cruise got permission to land his helicopter in her garden, and took some time to get to know the family. Webb tells ET that the incident took place on July 18 but is just now gaining worldwide attention.
"I thought it would be kind of cool for the kids to see the helicopter land in the garden," Webb told the outlet. "[Tom] basically arrived and got out and it was like, 'Wow.'"
In one of the pics, shared by Webb, Cruise can be seen posing with her and her partner on the porch. The actor later offered Webb's children, along with her partner's children, a free helicopter ride with his pilot as a thank you.
"He went straight over to the children for a chat, then came over and elbow bumped us and said thank you very much," Webb recalled. "Then he said if the kids would like, they could go up in the helicopter."
"It turned out to be an incredible day," she added. "It was surreal. I still now can't believe it happened."
When Webb isn't mingling with A-listers who happen to land on her farm, she's helping with Whizz Kids, an organization dedicated to empowering disabled youth, by supplying vital mobility equipment and training for wheelchair users.
As for Cruise, he has been having a lot of fun in the U.K. during breaks from filming. Back in July, he was spotted attending the women's singles final match at Wimbledon with his Mission Impossible co-stars, Hayley Atwell and Pom Klementieff.
RELATED CONTENT:
Tom Cruise Attends Wimbledon With 'Mission Impossible' Actresses
Rosie O'Donnell Says She 'Will Always Love' Tom Cruise
Seth Rogen Reveals Wild Tom Cruise Encounter in New Book
Related Gallery