'Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One': Watch the New Trailer

Tom Cruise is ready to get more intense than ever in Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One.

A new trailer for the upcoming seventh installment in the action franchise -- which stars Cruise as IMF agent Ethan Hunt -- dropped on Wednesday, giving fans a look at the high-powered action sequences and daring stunts we've come to expect from the Christopher McQuarrie-directed franchise.

From speeding car chases to an intense fight sequences and death-defying motorcycle stunts, the trailer shows Ethan in more trouble than ever before.

"Our lives are the sum of our choices and we cannot escape the past. Ethan, this mission of yours is gonna cost you dearly," Henry Czerny's Eugene Kittridge tells Ethan. "Listen to me. The world's coming after you."

Ving Rhames' Luther Stickell agrees, cautioning Ethan, "None of our lives can matter more than this mission."

"I don't accept that," Ethan replies.

Dead Reckoning Part One also features returning Mission: Impossible stars like Simon Pegg, Ving Rhames, Rebecca Ferguson, Vanessa Kirby, and Henry Czerny. Captain America star Hayley Atwell joins the film as a mysterious character, while Esai Morales and Guardians of the Galaxy star Pom Klementieff play two of the primary antagonists.

When filming last winter, Cruise gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at a stunt sequence for the film, what he called the most dangerous stunt of his career: a motorcycle jump off of a cliff into a base jump.

"I've wanted to do it since I was a little kid," Cruise said of the stunt. "It all comes down to one thing -- the audience."

The actor lived by his "don't be careful, be confident" mantra as he underwent a year of base training, advanced skydive training, a lot of canopy skills and a lot of tracking in preparation for the stunt.

"I have to get so good at this that there's just no way that I miss my marks," noted Cruise, who completed over 500 skydives and more than 13,000 motocross jumps during his training. Ultimately, he did, completing the daring stunt six times in one day.

"This is far and away the most dangerous thing we've ever attempted," McQuarrie said at the time. "The only thing that scares me more is what we have planned for Mission 8."

Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One skydives into theaters July 12.

