MLB and WNBA Players Join NBA in Protests After Jacob Blake's Shooting

Milwaukee Brewers and Cincinnati Reds players were the first MLB athletes to sit out of their games on Wednesday in protest of Jacob Blake's shooting by police earlier this week. Players for the Seattle Mariners and San Diego Padres, as well as the San Francisco Giants and Los Angeles Dodgers, are also expected to not play, per CBS Sports.

"The players from the Brewers and Reds have decided to not play tonight's baseball game," the teams' joint statement begins. "With our community and our nation in such pain, we wanted to draw as much attention to the issues that really matter, especially racial injustice and systemic oppression."

From the players of the Milwaukee Brewers and the Cincinnati Reds: pic.twitter.com/qkhH4AmBKm — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 26, 2020

Additionally, the Brewers organization also supported their players.

A statement from the Milwaukee Brewers: pic.twitter.com/X9etvO3zIp — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 27, 2020

The news comes after Milwaukee Bucks players didn't take the court for Game 5 of their first-round NBA playoff series against the Orlando Magic. Following the teams' decision, the NBA announced that all three playoff games on Wednesday would be postponed and rescheduled. That also included Oklahoma City Thunder vs. Houston Rockets and Portland Trail Blazers vs. Los Angeles Lakers. The NBA players' protest came four years to the day after San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick's national anthem protest in a preseason game against the Green Bay Packers.

"We fully support our players and the decision they made. Although we did not know beforehand, we would have wholeheartedly agreed with them," Bucks owners Marc Lasry, Wes Edens and Jamie Dinan said, in a joint statement posted on the team's Twitter page. "The only way to bring about change is to shine a light on the racial injustices that are happening in front of us. Our players have done that and we will continue to stand alongside them and demand accountability and change."

The Los Angeles Lakers also showed their support for their players, writing in part: "We stand with our players and the players of the NBA in their demand for justice and the end of racial violence. Eighty percent of NBA players are Black men. We cannot love them for the joy and entertainment that they bring to the world, yet sit in silence and fail to use our platforms and resources to amplify their voices when they demand the justice and equality that America has promised us all, but denied Black people for too long."

WNBA games against the Washington Mystics vs. Atlanta Dream, Los Angeles Sparks vs. Minnesota Lynx, and Connecticut Sun vs. Phoenix Mercury were also postponed,the league tweeted shortly after. Dream center Elizabeth Williams stood on the court and read a joint statement from her teammates.

"After speaking with representatives from teams playing tonight, as well as our WNBPA leadership, the consensus is to not play in tonight's slate of games, and to kneel, lock arms and raise fists during the national anthem," she read. "We stand in solidarity with our brothers in the NBA, and will continue this conversation with our brothers and sisters across all leagues, and look to take collective action."

"What we have seen over the last few months, and most recently with the brutal police shooting of Jacob Blake, is overwhelming," she continued, in part. "And while we hurt for Jacob and his community, we also have an opportunity to keep the focus on the issues and demand change. These moments are why it's important for our fans to stay focused, hear our voices, know our hearts and connect the dots from what we say to what we do."

Center @E_Williams_1 reads statement on @espn as the representative for all @WNBA players. Tonight's games have been cancelled. pic.twitter.com/xDz4uCQSiD — Atlanta Dream (@AtlantaDream) August 26, 2020

Meanwhile, MLS also released a statement as games across sports continued to be postponed.

"The entire major league soccer family is deeply saddened and horrified by the senseless shooting of Jacob Blake and events in Kenosha. We continue to stand with the Black community throughout the country -- including our players and employees -- and share in their pain, anger and frustration," the statement reads in part.

Naomi Osaka also announced that she would be boycotting her semifinals tennis match.

"Before I am a [sic] athlete, I am a Black woman. As a Black woman I feel as though there are much more important matters at hand tat need immediate attention, rather than watching me play tennis," she wrote in her lengthy statement.

Blake, a 29-year-old Wisconsin man, was shot in the back multiple times by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. Graphic video footage of the incident shows Blake -- who was reportedly trying to break up a fight when police arrived on the scene -- walking away from officers, who have their weapons drawn. Blake survived but was left paralyzed.

The shooting is the latest incident involving an unarmed Black victim at the hands of police -- following public outrage and protests over the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, and others this year. Following Blake's near-fatal shooting, many athletes and celebrities spoke out in support of the Black Lives Matter movement and against police brutality.

On Wednesday, NBA players supported each other as they took a stand and demanded justice. Stars like LeBron James and Jamal Murray took to Twitter to express support after the Bucks sat out of their scheduled playoff game.

Blake's sister, Letetra Wideman, spoke at a press conference following her brother's shooting in Wisconsin. Hear what she said in the video below.

