Renee Graziano says she nearly died last year after taking a bad batch of drugs. The 55-year-old Mob Wives star claims that on Sept. 18, 2023 she was given a bag of fentanyl.

"I died in a restaurant in Florida," Graziano says in a sneak peek of Wednesday's episode of Bunnie XO's Dumb Blonde podcast. The reality star says she does not even remember taking the drug, noting, "Three days are wiped from my brain. ...I don't know what happened at all. I don't remember anything."

When asked if she trusted where the drugs came from, Graziano says the woman she was with vouched for the drug dealer. "I was dead, intubated for three days."

She adds, "I spent nine days there learning how to walk again. That was it for me."

As for what led to her overdose, Graziano -- whose father, Anthony Graziano, died in May 2019 -- tells Bunny she was in a bad place. "I couldn't come up for air. ...Nobody wanted to talk to me. ...Everything just started piling up and piling up and piling up. I gave up."

Renee Graziano in 2017. - Hollywood To You/Star Max/GC Images

Graziano says nobody in her family came to see her while she was hospitalized. "They said I wasn't going to make it and they just didn't want to do it," she explains. "And I don't blame them. I don't. I put them through hell."

According to TMZ, Graziano's overdose led her to check into a Texas rehab facility in November. The website also reports that she sought help from Lamar Odom's Odom Recovery Group.

