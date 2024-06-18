Taylor Hill is making a heartbreaking reveal.

On the latest episode of the On Purpose With Jay Shetty podcast, the former Victoria Secret model candidly shared for the first time that she suffered a miscarriage after a surprise pregnancy that happened while she was on an IUD.

"About three years ago I had a miscarriage and I've never spoken about it before except obviously to people in my life," she revealed." My family knows and my close friends know. I shared it with some people and I do think that talking about it is an important thing but I've never publicly spoken about it."

Taylor Hill revealed that she suffered a miscarriage after getting pregnant with an IUD. - Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hill, 28, shared that she and her then-fiancé/now-husband, Daniel Fryer, had no plans on expanding their family, so she opted for one of the strongest forms of birth control, an IUD.

"It was a really strange circumstance under which I had my miscarriage," she shared. "I had an IUD, so I wasn't actively trying to get pregnant. I didn't want to get pregnant at all. I was engaged to my husband and we were probably not planning on starting a family for a while -- so I wasn't in the headspace at all to be pregnant. And I'm not really sure how it happens."

According to the Cleveland Clinic, "An intrauterine device (IUD) is a form of birth control that a healthcare provider inserts into your uterus. Once it's inserted, an IUD can prevent pregnancy for up to 10 years or more, depending on the specific type. Your provider can remove your IUD at any time if you decide to become pregnant."

Hill elaborated on the pain she felt the moment she found out she was pregnant and how hard it was for her to understand how she could be part of a small percentage of people who get pregnant while on birth control.

Taylor Hill says that her husband, Daniel Fryer, was not able to be around when she suffered her miscarriage. - Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Vanity Fair

"Crazy things happen to someone and they're like, 'It would never happen to me.' But it happened to me and I was shocked. I was sad. I didn't want to be pregnant. I wasn't ready to be pregnant. I didn't understand what it meant to be pregnant with an IUD. I didn't know what my journey with this pregnancy would look like."

Making the situation even worse, the news of Hill's pregnancy came amid the coronavirus pandemic, so Fryer had to relocate back to his home country in the U.K. and wasn't there physically.

"He wasn't with me when I found out I was pregnant," she said. "And that was really hard for both of us. All you want to do when you're going through something like that, as shocking and as unexpected as it was for the both of us, all you want to do is be there for each other more than anything in the world."

Hill explained that she went to her doctor's appointments alone. At first, she was told that there was a 50/50 chance that the pregnancy would take. However, Hill continued to go to her doctor's appointments and began to accept and embrace that she would possibly become a mother.

At the nine-week mark, Hill says that she began to feel optimistic and hopeful about the pregnancy. But a week later, she began to have a miscarriage.

"I'm alone in my house, I call my husband and I'm just devastated because I know this is about to happen to me," she said. "We're both crying and I could just tell he was so heartbroken he couldn't be there. I think that's what was so painful to both of us."

After physically getting through the miscarriage, Hill revealed that she instantly went into the mode of getting things done such as follow-up appointments with doctors. Still, she was confused about how to process everything.

"I kinda went into take care of it mode," she said. "I just remember feeling so confused because it was really just a rollercoaster of emotions. I didn't want this, I wasn't expecting this, I was doing to the best forms of birth control and you know, I was very confused. I was like, 'Why is this happening? This is so wild.'"

Hill says that she was finally able to process all of the emotions that came with her pregnancy loss, and revealed that it was time to share her story, so other women would find comfort after going through the same thing.

"It no longer feels like an open gaping wound," she shared. "It feels like a scar. I have perspective from it, I have healing from it, I really feel like I gave myself a lot of time to feel what I was feeling."

Hill and Fryer eventually tied the knot in June 2022.

Last week, the model took to Instagram to celebrate their 1-year wedding anniversary.

"One year with my bestie ✨🩵 06/10/23 🩵," she wrote alongside pictures from the wedding day.

