'Love Is Blind' Star Taylor Rue Shares Heartbreaking Miscarriage News

Taylor Rue is mourning a devastating loss. The season 5 contestant from Love Is Blind took to Instagram on Wednesday to share the news that she had suffered the miscarriage of her first child.

Posting a video of her first ultrasound, Taylor wrote, "This was our first appointment where we got to see our baby that made us parents."

She added that she and boyfriend Cameron Shelton were excited to share their pregnancy news, but instead are now sharing "very different news."

Taylor Rue at the Love Is Blind season 5 reunion. - Netflix

"It went from 'mom, there’s a heartbeat' to 'there is no heartbeat' within weeks," the Netflix star wrote. "Cam and I are devastated and heartbroken. Only time will heal the pain we feel. We know that God’s plan is so much greater than ours and that baby S is in heaven looking down on us. Baby S will forever be in our hearts 👼🏻🕊️🍓"

Taylor immediately got lots of love from fellow Love Is Blind stars. Season 3 star Nancy Rodriguez wrote, "Praying for you and your family 🤍"

Season 4 star, Bliss Poureetezadi, who recently welcomed her own first child, wrote, "Sending you lots of love and prayers 🙏🏼❤️"

Taylor's season 5 co-star Lydia Arleen wrote, "My love, I know how excited you were your eyes were glowing I am so so so so sorry and my heart breaks for you and I love you so so so much my sweet girl my prayers for you and Cam🥹🥹🥹❤️"

Stacy Snyder commented, "Love you babe, here for you ❤️❤️❤️"

Taylor first appeared on season 5 of Love Is Blind, getting engaged to fellow contestant JP. The couple called it quits in Mexico after JP made comments about Taylor's "fake" appearance.

"I stayed true to who I am and said what I needed to say, so I feel good about that," Taylor told ET after the reunion aired in October 2023.

Later that month, Taylor debuted her new boyfriend, Cameron, on Instagram, writing, "Found my plus one."

In May, Taylor revealed that she and Cameron were moving in together.

