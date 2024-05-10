Baby Bliss! Vanessa Lachey can breathe easy because the first Love Is Blind baby has arrived. Season 4 contestants Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi have welcomed a baby girl named Galileo.

The Netflix stars announced the news on Friday, revealing that their first child arrived last month.

"We hope you dance our beautiful baby girl. Galileo Terri Rayne Goytowski born on a sunny April day in Seattle 💗," Bliss and Zack shared in a sweet video of themselves kissing their little girl in her pink nursery.

Bliss Poureetezadi Goytowski and Zack Goytowski attend The Players Alliance Game Changers Celebration at AQUA by El Gaucho on July 09, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. - Mat Hayward/Getty Images for The Players Alliance

Zack commented on the post, writing, "My little professor I can’t wait to see how you change the world. You’ve already changed mine ❤️."

Bliss also commented, writing, "My beautiful, precious angel! I love you more than you’ll ever know. Your daddy and I are so blessed to call you ours. 🤍"

Notably, the little girl's middle name, "Terri," was the name of Zack's late mother, whom he talked about on the show.

The reality stars first shared the news of their baby's arrival with People, revealing little Galileo was born April 26 and weighed 7 pounds, 11 ounces at birth.

ET spoke with the couple back in November shortly after they announced they were expecting their first child. At the time, Bliss talked about how her pregnancy had furthered the couple's bond.

"I think that the level of intimacy between us has gotten deeper, having really, really deep conversations about how we want to raise our child. What we kind of want to shield them from and what we don't want to shield them from," Bliss told ET at the time. "When you think about raising a human together, you almost get to know your partner in a deeper way."

The couple first met in the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind, but in a shocking move, Zack broke up with Bliss and proposed to his other choice, Irina Solomonova. The two went to Mexico together only to immediately realize that they weren't meant to be and split before the trip ended.

Zack went on to reconnect with Bliss outside of the pods and after a whirlwind romance, he proposed to her and the two tied the knot in the season 4 finale of the show.

"I never thought that Bliss and I were going to get back together, honestly. When I ended it [with Irina] in Mexico, I thought it was over. I was just ready to move on with everything associated with the show," he previously told ET.

Bliss Poureetezadi and Zack Goytowski get married on Love Is Blind season 4. - Netflix

Though they are the first Love Is Blind couple to welcome a baby, they are not the only ones expecting. Season 3 stars Brennan and Alexa Lemieux previously announced that they are expecting their first child this summer.

Other Love Is Blind stars have welcomed children with other partners they did not find on the show. Season 1's Jessica Batten welcomed son Dax in June 2023 with her husband, Ben McGrath. Her former fiancé, Mark Cuevas, is dad to sons Ace, 3, and Axton, 2, with his wife, Aubrey. Season 2 contestant Shaina Hurley welcomed son Yiorgos this February with her husband, Christos Lardakis. And season 1 contestant Giannina Gibelli welcomed her son, Orion, in March with boyfriend Blake Horstmann. Season 3 contestant Bartise Bowden also shared in April 2023 that he had welcomed son Hayden with an unnamed ex.

