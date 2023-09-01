It was by no means a traditional love story, but Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi made Love Is Blind history with their romance.

The season 4 contestants first met and fell for one another in the pods, but Zack ended up proposing to a different woman. The defense lawyer quickly realized his mistake after a disastrous trip to Mexico, and later returned to Seattle to meet Bliss in person and beg her to give their relationship another try.

With the new After the Altar special premiering on Netflix, here's a look back at the pair's love story.

April 2022

Zack and Bliss met in the pods and quickly connected. But Zack also fell for contestant Irina Solomonova, despite her mean girl antics in the women's lounge. While Bliss celebrated Zack's birthday in the pods by baking him cupcakes, Irina tried to "borrow" Bliss' candles. But after a disagreement over their upbringings, Zack convinced himself that Bliss was not, in fact, the girl for him and decided to propose to Irina instead.

Zack and Irina had an awkward first encounter that only got worse as they traveled to Mexico for what was supposed to be a romantic getaway. Eventually the pair called things off, with Irina asking Zack if he planned to reach back out to Bliss.

"I never thought that Bliss and I were going to get back together, honestly. When I ended it [with Irina] in Mexico, I thought it was over. I was just ready to move on with everything associated with the show," he told ET.

Regardless, Zack did meet with Bliss and the two had an instant connection. He ended up proposing, and making Love Is Blind history. The two began their fast-tracked engagement.

May 2022

Despite her father's hesitation, Bliss and Zack tied the knot in front of family and friends. Their sweet first dance to Lee Ann Womack's "I Hope You Dance" brought their loved ones to tears. They would have to keep their marriage a secret for almost a year.

March 2023

Season 4 of Love Is Blind premiered on Netflix and the world began forming opinions on Zack and his vocal abilities.

April 2023

Shortly after the wedding episode, the couple attended the reunion special, where Bliss confronted Irina about her treatment of Zack. Bliss accused Irina of messaging her that she "dodged a bullet" by not getting engaged to Zack, and called the contestant out for her behavior. But despite that, the couple agreed that they had moved on.

"We wanted to make sure that we let the whole world know that we have forgiven Irina a long time ago," Bliss told ET at the event.

Bliss also told hosts Nick and Vanessa Lachey that she "can't wait" to have Zack's babies.

May 2023

The happy couple celebrated their first year of marriage with a montage video of their romance before the world knew they were together.

"A little glimpse into our first year of marriage: travel, holidays, having the best time of our lives! I can’t wait for more adventures with you, this is just the beginning! ❤️" Bliss captioned the video.

July 2023

The couple shared that Zack has been working for months with an allergist in order to overcome his pet allergies so that he and Bliss could bring her dog and cat back home.

"It was tough, but love pushes you to do things you never thought possible," Zack shared. "I really never thought this would be possible but I had to try for Bliss. And you know what? We did it. We brought Asher and Blythe home. These two fur babies bring Bliss so much happiness, and seeing that joy in her eyes makes every moment of this challenging journey worth it."

September 2023

The couple appeared in the After the Altar special, gushing about their first year together. Bliss revealed that Zack sings to her on the daily, and shared that they often vacation with fellow married contestants Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin.

All four seasons of Love Is Blind and After the Altar are currently streaming on Netflix. Season 5 of Love Is Blind premieres Sept. 22.

