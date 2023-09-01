From heartbreak to new love! Marshall Glaze's love story didn't pan out on season 4 of Love of Blind after his engagement to Jackie Bonds ended in drama and heartbreak.

And while Jackie moved on with fellow contestant, Josh Demas, Marshall found love outside of the pods. In the new After the Altar special, Marshall introduces his new girlfriend, Chay Barnes (actually, that's Dr. Chay Barnes) to his pals, Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell.

The pair celebrated their one-year anniversary together in July, and it seems they're still going strong.

"I know he's in a good place now in his current relationship," Brett recently told ET's Denny Directo of Marshall and Chay.

During the After the Altar special, Marshall gushed about his girl, saying, "Chay is just, quite literally, the perfect woman for me. She's the yin to my yang, opposites attract. She's quite literally my opposite, and we mesh so well. That's what I love the most about her."

He admitted that he wasn't looking for love when they first met, noting that he was still "going through the emotions with breaking up with Jackie and at that time I wanted to just chill."

"Then when she came along it was like I immediately felt like I needed to be with her," Marshall shared, adding, "She makes me feel secure in who I am as a man and she accepts me for me."

On season 4 of the Netflix series, Jackie called out Marshall, saying he needed to "boss up" in their romance. She later accused him of making a "transphobic slur" against her, which Marshall denied at the show's reunion special.

During the reunion, which Jackie did not attend, Marshall claimed that Jackie had been "calling me out for my sexual preferences," noting, "I felt like it was my turn to make a jab. I said, 'You know, you got a strong jawline. You coulda been a man for all I know.'... She took very clear offense to it. We were just learning each other. We don't really know what each other's triggers are. I thought it was a safe space because she's coming at me, calling me out for my sexual preferences... I did not say a specific term. I did not use a derogatory word, no."

During the After the Altar special, Jackie and Marshall talked things out, apologizing to one another before ending it with a hug. Jackie also chatted with fellow pod squad contestant Kacia Clark about her brief romance with Marshall. Jackie and Kacia were friends and after Jackie ended things with Marshall in favor of starting a romance with Josh Demas, Marshall said he went on "one date" with Kacia, denying Jackie's claims that he wanted the engagement ring back from her in order to propose to Kacia.

"He was a little dismissive about it. But I get it though. He was trying to make it seem like what he did was on the same scale of you and Josh moving on," Kacia told Jackie during After the Altar. "It was definitely more than just one date. He was saying stuff like, 'I made a mistake. If I had chosen you, we probably would have been married.'"

Back in July, Marshall and Chay celebrated their first year together, with Marshall posting a roundup video, writing, "One year of laughing, crying, adjusting, communicating, healing… Our journey to where we are today is a testament of resilience and unconditional love for one another. Cheers to Year One and cheers to many more."

Love Is Blind: After the Altar streams Friday, Sept. 1 on Netflix, while season 5 of Love Is Blind streams Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix.

