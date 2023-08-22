'Love Is Blind' Season 5: Everything We Know

After a Love Is Blind-free summer, Netflix is giving fans a treat for the fall. The streaming service announced on Tuesday that it is premiering season 5 of its hit dating series on Friday, Sept. 22.

The Love Is Blind premiere comes weeks after the season 4 After the Altar special is to air on Friday, Sept. 1, featuring your favorite season 4 couples and singles as they navigate life after the show.

After four successful seasons, season 5 is ready to bring an entirely new group of singles together for a blind meeting in the pods. Back in June, fans got to see a first look at the new season with two unnamed contestants enjoying a pod date and reflecting on their past romantic histories.

Here's everything we know about season 5:

Here's Happened to the Season 4 Contestants

Three couples from Love Is Blind season 4 ended up getting married, and another unexpected pair are still together. Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi tied the knot after Zack originally proposed to Irina Solomonova. Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell also said "I do" after an almost instant connection. Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah also got hitched in the show's finale. Meanwhile, contestant Paul Peden said no to his fiancé, Micah Lussier, at the altar, and even though the pair previously shared that they'd tried dating after the show wrapped, they've since gone their separate ways. Paul has started dating Geneva Dunham. And in the newly released trailer for After the Altar, we also see Jackie Bonds and Josh Demas together, but seemingly struggling with the drama surrounding his previously unaired proposal to co-star Monica Rodriguez. Jackie's ex, Marshall Glaze, has also moved on with girlfriend Chay Barnes, and they celebrated their one-year anniversary in July.

Season 5 Premiere Date

Netflix announced that season 5 will premiere Friday, Sept. 22.

Episodes Roll Outs

On Sept. 22, episodes one through four will be released. There will then be weekly episode drops, including episodes five through seven on Sept. 29, episodes eight and nine on Oct. 6, and the wedding episode on Oct. 13. Presumably there will be a reunion episode announced at a later date.

Season 5 Set Location

The location for season 5 has not been announced yet.

Love Is Blind Hosts

Despite complaints over Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey's hosting, ET confirmed that the couple will return for season 5. While some viewers called out Vanessa's behavior at the season 4 reunion, even starting a petition to have the Lacheys replaced on the show, ET previously reported that there is no truth to the rumors that season 1 standout couple Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton are being brought in to replace the Lacheys in any capacity.

Number of Episodes in Season 5

There will be 10 episodes in season 5, not including a reunion special.

Season 5 Cast

The cast has not yet been announced for season 5 of Love Is Blind.

Love Is Blind season 5 will premiere Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix. Love Is Blind season 4's After the Altar special will stream Friday, Sept. 1 on Netflix. Plus, all four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

