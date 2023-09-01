The relationship between exes Micah Lussier and Paul Peden is more confusing than ever. After Paul said no to Micah at the altar on season 4 of Love Is Blind, the on-and-off couple are still figuring things out a year later in the new After the Altar special.

Micah is first filmed meeting up with Paul's mom, Liz, for a friendly chat where it's clear that Liz is desperate to see her son rekindle his romance with Micah.

"Me and Liz talk every single day," Micah shares, noting that Liz texts her regularly. "I hear from her often and honestly, it's really welcome… The last thing I want is for Paul to feel uncomfortable, but having a friendship with Liz makes me feel really validated in the love that Paul and I had. Being able to keep that friendship has meant a lot."

Liz seems to have no issue with throwing her son under the bus, happily declaring that "boys are stupid," and telling Micah, "Whatever he thinks, you are my friend and I love you and we're always going to have. Whatever issue Paul may or may not have, that's on him."

But Liz also drops a bomb on Micah, telling her that Paul is "talking to someone."

"It's hard to hear, especially when I haven't moved on yet," Micah admits of her ex's potential new romance.

"The smile that I saw through Paul when he was with you, that's been unmatched," Liz assures Micah before jokingly offering, "I'll break her kneecaps."

Micah admits that she and Paul both have "lingering feelings" toward one another.

And when Paul and his mom get together to cook, he seems somewhat reluctant to discuss his new romance.

"Is it weird if I talk about the new girl I'm dating?" Paul asks Liz. Of his new lady love, he adds, "Big on traveling, loves food, she's super supportive of all of my hobbies, as opposed to Micah."

Liz still seems to be Team Micah, asking if this mystery woman is "pretty" because she feels that Paul and Micah made "such a cute couple."

Paul claims that when Micah moved to Arizona after their failed wedding, she called off their romance and said perhaps they could date if she came back to Seattle, Washington. But Paul disagreed with this take, noting, "You don't just date when it's convenient."

Liz urges Paul to "beg" Micah to take him back, but the scientist doesn't seem interested.

Meanwhile, Micah meets up with her more notorious pals, Irina Solomonova and Shelby Schohl, to discuss Paul's "confusing" behavior.

"The confusing part is why are you still talking to me? I feel like there's disrespect, not just for me, but for her," Micah says of Paul's unnamed girlfriend. "And I just don't think that's fair for anybody. There's definitely overlap. I need to stop waiting for him to give me closure and just give that to myself."

Micah decides to get that closure at an after-party for the cast's flag football game, telling the cameras, "He doesn't mean it like negative or sly, but he does keep the door open and cracked. I'm really confused."

She sits Paul down to tell him that, despite his new relationship, their open communication was "really confusing" and that the news of the romance "felt like a shock."

"I don't blame you for feeling that way," Paul tells her. "I felt that way at multiple points where I felt like you were moving on in your life."

And while Paul seems to think it's OK to still be in touch with Micah, she's ready to move forward.

"I want the best for you. I think you're amazing. I think you're the best person ever," she tells him. "The relationship was so good. I still love you and support you and want the best for you, but I don't really feel like I'm ready to be friends... I think just in terms of moving forward, it's something I absolutely need to protect my own heart."

After Micah tells him she's cutting communication with him for now, Paul says, "I think we'll see each other down the road."

A month after the After the Altar special was filmed in April, Paul went public with his current girlfriend, Geneva Dunham, on Instagram. The pair have seemingly been going strong ever since.

Though Paul still follows Micah on Instagram, she no longer follows him.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar is currently streaming on Netflix. Season 5 of Love Is Blind premieres Sept. 22.

