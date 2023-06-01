Paul Peden has found a new romantic match! The season 4 Love Is Blind contestant, who got engaged to his ex, Micah Lussier, on the show only to call things off at the altar, posted photos with his new girlfriend on Thursday, going public with the romance.

Paul shared pics and videos on vacation in San Diego, California, with Geneva Dunham, who is seemingly the reality star's new girlfriend.

The pair posed together at a speakeasy called Noble Experiment on Paul's Instagram Stories. And Geneva took things a step further, posting a series of photos and videos with her man.

"Had to brew up a couple Paul pics for witchstagram 🖤" Geneva captioned the photo, seemingly referencing Paul's claim on the Netflix show that he tends to be attracted to "witchy" girls.

In one Boomerang video, Paul has his arm wrapped around Geneva's waist and is kissing her cheek as she smiles.

This marks the first public romance that Paul has shared after splitting from Micah at the altar in the season 4 finale of Love Is Blind.

The exes told ET that they gave their romance another try after filming wrapped, but that they ultimately couldn't get past their struggles from the show.

"We decided that we were going to try, and we eventually did try," Micah told ET. "At that point, we were doing long distance and what was really hard about that was that the foundation was such a mess."

During the reunion episode, Micah and co-host Vanessa Lachey both questioned Paul about his post-wedding claim that he couldn't picture her as a mother, calling out the environmental scientist for never sharing that with Micah throughout their relationship.

"I think I've always held a place in my heart that maybe there was a future for Paul and I and after hearing that, not only is there obviously not, but there kind of never was," Micah told ET after the reunion taping. "And I feel a little duped. I think growing, moving on and moving forward is what's on the horizon."

As for Paul, he also spoke with ET, saying he was frustrated at how his altar decision was portrayed.

"I think it was extremely reductive in the way that they dismissed all nuance and complexity in why I said no," he shared of his altar moment. "It was framed as, the reason that I said no was that she wasn't able to fill a mothering role and a nurturing atmosphere and whatever. That was one piece of the puzzle. It was incredibly complex, but that was the answer. That was the reason why. And that's just a fraction of the story."

