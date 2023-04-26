Love Is Blind season 4 was filled with romance and drama, but the only couple to say no at the altar was Paul Peden and Micah Lussier. The pair got engaged in the pods and had a seemingly drama-free romance on the show. But when Micah asked Paul to answer first at the altar, he chose not to say "I do." A tearful exchange followed, in which Micah ran away from the altar and her man.

Then the former pair had another tense exchange during last week's reunion special. But on Tuesday night, Micah posted a romantic black-and-white video of their post-show relationship, filled with sweet PDA moments she captured when the Netflix cameras weren't around.

"A glimpse into our relationship through our own lense after filming," Micah shared in the caption. "Paul, I’ll always be so thankful that you came into my life. We shared something so special together and no one will ever be able to replace that. No matter what I’ll always love you."

She added, "Sometimes we have to let go of what we thought was meant to be, and although it’s difficult it’s also an opportunity for growth. Thank you all for being a part of our journey."

Surprisingly, Paul took to the comments section, writing, "My love for you isn't going anywhere. Maybe we're together, maybe we're not, but regardless, we'll still have that no matter what."

Micah and Paul previously opened up to ET about their post-show romance.

"We decided that we were going to try, and we eventually did try," Micah told ET prior to the reunion. "At that point, we were doing long distance and what was really hard about that was that the foundation was such a mess."

Paul added of the post-altar relationship, "We knew if we weren't able to say yes, then we wanted to date. But I think what we didn't anticipate was the emotional backlash within ourselves, like, 'Oh s**t, that was really tough.' So we had to take some time for those emotions to settle."

ET was also on the red carpet talking with Micah after her difficult reunion exchange with Paul, in which he talked about his comments of not being able to picture her as a mother.

"I think I've always held a place in my heart that maybe there was a future for Paul and I and after hearing that, not only is there obviously not, but there kind of never was," she said. "And I feel a little duped. I think growing, moving on and moving forward is what's on the horizon."

As for whether she felt the need to have any future conversations with her ex, Micah said she doesn't think it's necessary.

"I don't need to hear any more. It's OK," she said. "I want him to be happy. I want to be happy. I think we've said what we're going to say."

