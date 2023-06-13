Viewers don't get to see all of the love stories play out on Love Is Blind. Season 4 contestant Wendi Kong, who got engaged to fellow contestant Jimmy Forde after meeting in the pods, didn't get her storyline or engagement covered when the show aired earlier this year.

"I think emotionally, it was a relief," Wendi shared of being cut from the show on the Out of the Pods podcast with former Love Is Blind alums Natalie Lee and Deepti Vempati. "Psychologically being followed around by cameras all day, being in a lounge all day, it's strenuous."

After Wendi and Jimmy got engaged and had their first-look reveal, they were informed later that day that they would not be going to Mexico or be featured on the show moving forward.

However, Wendi shared that when she returned to Seattle, Washington, she did reconnect with another romantic connection, Paul Peden.

Paul, who got engaged to Micah Lussier in the pods and made it all the way to the altar only to say no, was a main contestant on season 4 of the show.

"Paul and I, we had this incredible psychological connection in the pods, almost to the point where we felt a bit narcissistic because it was like, 'Am I only feeling this because you're like me?'" Wendi reflected.

Of meeting her ex in the real world, she shared, "When he came back to Seattle, we reconnected and then we had to disconnect for a bit because his focus was on Micah and he needed to see that through. After the wedding happened, we actually reconnected again and it was just a lot of talking."

Paul said no to Micah at the altar, and the exes previously shared that they tried dating again after filming wrapped. As for Wendi's post-show romance with Paul, she said, "After they filmed, we did reconnect and we hung out quite a few times and we were talking a lot. We reconnected in that way, which was really nice."

Paul previously told E! News that he had an "insane connection" with Wendi, noting that ultimately they were too similar.

"It's almost too much. I like myself, but I don't know if I like myself that much that I want to marry myself," he said of Wendi. "We were really similar."

Since filming wrapped, Paul recently went public with his new girlfriend, Geneva Dunham, posting photos and videos with his new ladylove online.

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

