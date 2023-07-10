Love Is Blind stars Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi are still taking every opportunity to celebrate their love. The Netflix stars tied the knot in May 2022, and their wedding was featured on season 4 of the reality series. And even more than a year later the lovesick pair are still celebrating monthly anniversaries.

On Sunday, the criminal defense lawyer took to his new Threads account sharing some behind-the-scenes pics crafting a beautiful bouquet to celebrate 1.2 years of marriage.

"Every month, @blisspoureetezadi and I make it a point to celebrate our anniversary with something special," he wrote. "It's not about extravagant gestures or lavish dates; it's about cherishing the ordinary moments, the shared experiences, and the growth we've achieved as a couple. Every month we navigate together is a gift worth celebrating."

Bliss replied to Zack's post, writing, "I love you, Zack! Happy 14 month! I love you more than ever. Find yourself a partner like Zack. He's the best and I'm the luckiest."

The couple met in the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind, but Zack initially proposed to his now-ex Irina Solomonova. When Zack and Irina came face to face and went to Mexico together, things went south and the pair split before the trip was even over. He reconnected with Bliss in Seattle and the two fell for each other all over again before finally tying the knot in the season finale.

Since then, the two have been enjoying their time together, traveling the world and sharing lots of PDA-happy pics in the process.

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

