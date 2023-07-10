'Love Is Blind' Star Zack Goytowski Says He and Wife Bliss Poureetezadi Still Celebrate Monthly Anniversaries
'Love Is Blind' Reunion: Cast Reacts to Biggest Bombshells
Keke Palmer's Partner Darius Jackson Shames Her Over See-Through…
Inside Jamie Foxx’s Recovery After Being Hospitalized for Medica…
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell Stun During ‘Mission: Impossible - …
Watch Katie Cassidy and Boyfriend Stephen Huszar in Hallmark Xma…
Penelope Disick Shoves Food Into Dad Scott's Face for TikTok Pra…
Ryan Gosling Sports Sweet Nod to Eva Mendes at ‘Barbie’ Premiere…
Leandro De Niro Rodriguez, Robert De Niro's Grandson, Dead at 19
Kyle Richards and Mauricio Umansky Address Divorce Claims as The…
Jeffrey Carlson, 'All My Children' Actor, Dead at 48
Watch Harry Styles' Reaction to Being Hit in the Crotch With a W…
Watch Kim Kardashian’s Over-the-Top Driver’s License Photo Shoot…
Why Swifties Think 'Speak Now' Vault Track Is About Emma Stone a…
'Speak Now': Taylor Swift Talks Album Title and Writing Every So…
Madonna Postpones 'The Celebration Tour' After ICU Hospitalizati…
'Teen Mom's' Kailyn Lowry Announces She's Leaving the Show
Jamie Foxx Spotted for First Time Since Health Scare
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Bradley Cooper Reveals 4-Year-Old Daughter's Hilarious Reaction …
Love Is Blind stars Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi are still taking every opportunity to celebrate their love. The Netflix stars tied the knot in May 2022, and their wedding was featured on season 4 of the reality series. And even more than a year later the lovesick pair are still celebrating monthly anniversaries.
On Sunday, the criminal defense lawyer took to his new Threads account sharing some behind-the-scenes pics crafting a beautiful bouquet to celebrate 1.2 years of marriage.
"Every month, @blisspoureetezadi and I make it a point to celebrate our anniversary with something special," he wrote. "It's not about extravagant gestures or lavish dates; it's about cherishing the ordinary moments, the shared experiences, and the growth we've achieved as a couple. Every month we navigate together is a gift worth celebrating."
Bliss replied to Zack's post, writing, "I love you, Zack! Happy 14 month! I love you more than ever. Find yourself a partner like Zack. He's the best and I'm the luckiest."
The couple met in the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind, but Zack initially proposed to his now-ex Irina Solomonova. When Zack and Irina came face to face and went to Mexico together, things went south and the pair split before the trip was even over. He reconnected with Bliss in Seattle and the two fell for each other all over again before finally tying the knot in the season finale.
Since then, the two have been enjoying their time together, traveling the world and sharing lots of PDA-happy pics in the process.
All four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Love Is Blind' Star Irina Talks the Reunion Moment Netflix Didn't Air
'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Calls Out Co-Star Zack for Reunion Behavior
'Love Is Blind' Season 4: Did Zack and Bliss Get Married?