'Love Is Blind': What Happened to the Season 4 Couples and Singles?

They've loved, they've lost, and they've even found new love! For the season 4 couples and singles from Love Is Blind, it's been more than a year since the results of their social experiment.

And while more couples than any past season found their happily ever afters, there was still plenty of heartbreak and lots of drama.

With the season 5 premiere of Love Is Blind dropping on Netflix later this month, look back at where the season 4 stars are today:

Brett Brown and Tiffany Pennywell

These two were a done deal from the moment they connected in the pods. Despite Tiffany's brief issue with falling asleep in the middle of Brett's love confession, the two had an otherwise smooth romance that ultimately ended in "I do" at the altar.

Tiffany relocated to Portland, Oregon to be by her man's side, and in the After the Altar special, they were stronger than ever.

Saying their first year of marriage "absolutely just flew by," Tiffany told ET in August, "We've had some really good moments."

As for a future family, Brett told ET, "Yeah, we'd love to start a family. It's not in the plans now, but definitely, you know, sometime in the future."

Kwame Appiah and Chelsea Griffin

Though Kwame fell for both Chelsea and contestant Micah Lussier in the pods, Micah dumped him in favor of Paul Peden and Kwame then focused on his connection to Chelsea. Though their romance got off to a rocky start due to Kwame's poolside flirting with Micah in Mexico, they persevered through a series of obstacles, including Kwame's mother not approving of the marriage and Kwame's need to relocate to Seattle, Washington in order to marry Chelsea.

They decided to give marriage a chance, both saying yes at the altar. More than a year later, they seem to still be choosing one another. The pair have found strength in their fellow Love Is Blind couples, with Chelsea telling ET in August, "We've just celebrated a lot of special times, you know, and relationships are not easy. Marriages are not easy. We've all gone through growing pains at different times, so having each other to support one another has really been everything."

Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetzadi

The couple made Love Is Blind history after they connected in the pods only for Zack to break up with Bliss and choose Irina Solomonova. It was clear from the first moment they laid eyes on one another that Zack and Irina were not a match and they split in Mexico, leaving Zack to go after Bliss in the real world. Bliss later accepted her man's proposal, and though her father had some reservations, the two made it down the aisle and into married life.

Now they're more infatuated than ever, traveling the world together and working closely for more than year to help Zack overcome his pet allergies so that they can bring Bliss's dog and cat home. At the season 4 reunion, Bliss declared that she "can't wait" to have Zack's babies.

Micah Lussier

After Paul Peden said no to Micah at the altar, she was devastated, but the pair moved forward and later revealed that they dated on and off after filming wrapped. However, during the After the Altar special, Micah learned that Paul was talking to a new girl while he was still texting her. Micah made the call to officially cut ties with Paul, though her communication with his mom, Liz, was stronger than ever.

"I want the best for you. I think you're amazing. I think you're the best person ever," Micah told Paul on After the Altar. "The relationship was so good. I still love you and support you and want the best for you, but I don't really feel like I'm ready to be friends... I think just in terms of moving forward, it's something I absolutely need to protect my own heart."

Paul Peden

After saying no to Micah at the altar, the environmental scientist admitted to rekindling his romance on and off after filming. But he then found love again with his girlfriend Geneva Dunham, going public with her in May. The pair have been going strong ever since and after Micah cut ties with him during After the Altar, it seems that the exes won't be reuniting anytime soon.

Jackie Bonds

Jackie accepted Marshall Glaze's proposal in the pods, but the pair had trouble once they got into the real world. Jackie didn't like Marshall's sensitive side, telling him that he needed to "boss up," Ultimately, the two had a messy split. Jackie found love again with fellow contestant Josh Demas, whom she met in the pods and the two have been together for more than a year. In fact, they moved in together, despite all of the drama with Marshall and Josh's ex, Monica Rodriguez, whom he proposed to in an unaired scene from season 4. The drama played out during After the Altar, with Jackie declaring, "I'mma always pick my man, regardless. I'mma always ride with my man, whether he's right or wrong. I have to. That's just how it is."

Marshall Glaze

Though he tried to give his relationship with Jackie his all, Marshall's love story didn't end in the altar. He and Jackie split, and he briefly dated fellow contestant Kacia Clark. He then met and fell for his current girlfriend, Chay Barnes, who appeared on After the Altar.

"When she came along, it was like I immediately felt like I needed to be with her," Marshall gushed on After the Altar. "She makes me feel secure in who I am as a man and she accepts me for me."

Marshall's pal, Brett Brown, recently told ET, "I know he's in a good place now in his current relationship."

Season 5 of Love Is Blind premieres Friday, Sept. 22 on Netflix with new episodes rolling out each Friday.

