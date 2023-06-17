'Love Is Blind' Season 5 First Look: Tears and Past Marriages

It's time to head back to the pods for season 5 of Love Is Blind! During Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event on Saturday, fans got to see the first look at the hit dating show's fifth season.

In a clip featuring two new unnamed contestants, Love Is Blind showed some instant pod chemistry between a man and a woman as they shared some deeper truths.

"I have a track record of crappy relationships, and I just haven't found the right person," the woman admits.

The man shares that he's previously been engaged while the woman notes that she's been married once before.

"My mom says maybe you're not meant to be in a relationship," the woman says in her confessional interview through tears. "I'm definitely not a perfect person, but I know I deserve love."

Love Is Blind's first four seasons have featured a variety of couples with a total of seven remaining marriages. A release date for the next season of Love Is Blind has not been announced.

Love Is Blind seasons one through four are currently streaming on Netflix.

