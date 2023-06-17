'Love Is Blind' Season 5 First Look: Tears and Past Marriages
Nick and Vanessa Lachey Not Fired From ‘Love Is Blind’ Hosting J…
Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker Break From Filming 'Kardas…
Andy Cohen Reveals the Real Housewife He Has ‘Sexual Energy’ With
Why Tori Spelling and Dean McDermott Are 'Struggling' But Won't …
Charlie Sheen and Denise Richards' Daughter Sami Shares Unconven…
Tori Bowie, U.S. Olympic Gold Medalist, Dead at 32
Ben Stiller and Christine Taylor Make Rare Appearance With 21-Ye…
'Dallas' Cast Reunites for the 45th Anniversary and Shares Show …
Taylor Swift's Dad Made $15M in Scooter Braun Catalog Sale, But …
Robert Irwin Suffers Snake Bite by Same Species That Once Attack…
Inside Coco Austin and Daughter Chanel's Best TikTok Moments Ever
Andy Cohen Admits 'RHONJ' Is 'At a Crossroads' Over Teresa Giudi…
Gwyneth Paltrow's Teenage Daughter Recreates Mom's Iconic Oscars…
NFL Star Ray Lewis' Son Ray Lewis III Dead at 28
Sarah Jessica Parker's Son James Admits He's Never Seen 'Sex and…
‘The Curious Case of Natalia Grace: Natalia Speaks’ | Headline-M…
Prince Louis Steals The Show Eating S'mores While Volunteering A…
Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello 'Seeing Where Things Go' After C…
Sunny Hostin Responds to Meghan McCain Slamming ‘The View’
It's time to head back to the pods for season 5 of Love Is Blind! During Netflix's Tudum: A Global Fan Event on Saturday, fans got to see the first look at the hit dating show's fifth season.
In a clip featuring two new unnamed contestants, Love Is Blind showed some instant pod chemistry between a man and a woman as they shared some deeper truths.
"I have a track record of crappy relationships, and I just haven't found the right person," the woman admits.
The man shares that he's previously been engaged while the woman notes that she's been married once before.
"My mom says maybe you're not meant to be in a relationship," the woman says in her confessional interview through tears. "I'm definitely not a perfect person, but I know I deserve love."
Love Is Blind's first four seasons have featured a variety of couples with a total of seven remaining marriages. A release date for the next season of Love Is Blind has not been announced.
Love Is Blind seasons one through four are currently streaming on Netflix.
RELATED CONTENT:
'Love Is Blind' Alum Talks Dating Paul After He Split With Micah
'Love Is Blind': Shayne Says His Struggles Are 'Worth It': Here's Why
'Love Is Blind': A Timeline of Lauren and Cameron's Romance