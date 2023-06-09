'Love Is Blind' Alum Shayne Jansen Says Everything He's Been Through Is 'All Worth It' -- Here's Why
Shayne Jansen is celebrating some "life-changing news." The season 2 standout from Love Is Blind, who also appeared on the first season of Perfect Match, took to Instagram on Thursday in a funny video declaring that after a tough few years, "It's all worth it now."
"All I have to say is this -- let's go, girls," Shayne quipped, referencing Shania Twain's hit song, "Man, I Feel Like a Woman."
Shayne shared his love for several hit female vocalists including Twain and Celine Dion while on both Love Is Blind and Perfect Match.
But it was his comments on the latter that earned him a special invitation from Team Shania.
Shayne posted a screenshot of an email from the country icon's team, which shared that she loved his shout-out on Perfect Match.
"We'd love to invite you and a guest to meet Shania and see her show in Chicago on July 1!" the letter reads.
Shayne then announced that he's considering giving his guest ticket to a fan who's had a "tough year," noting he planned to choose someone "that deserves it the most."
Shayne got engaged to Natalie Lee on season 2 of Love Is Blind. Natalie said no at the altar after the pair had a rough off-camera fight. The exes got back together and split several times after their initial romance, with Natalie claiming that Shayne accepted his spot on Perfect Match while they were still together.
In April, Shayne stepped back from social media after fans expressed concern over the reality star's erratic Instagram Live. The Netflix star has also been public as he grieves the loss of his mother, Karen Jansen, in October 2022.
