Shayne Jansen is back on social media, and he does seem to be resting. The Love Is Blind and Perfect Match alum took to his Instagram Stories on Sunday, posting a shirtless pic of himself in bed.

He captioned the shot, "Shayne Jansen: A Man of Leisure."

The post marks his first since taking a brief social media break amid fan concerns last month.

In mid-April, Shayne took to Instagram, writing, "Everyone Loves A Scandal - Shayne Jansen. I'll see y'all next week or month."

Shayne's social media break came after an erratic Instagram Live, which worried fans.

One account posted a clip of the Live to TikTok, writing, "Anyone else concerned about Shayne from his Live?"

Shayne Jansen/Instagram

Multiple fans agreed in the comments, speculating as to what would cause the Chicago native's behavior.

Shayne got engaged to Natalie Lee on season 2 of Love Is Blind, only to get rejected at the altar after the pair had a dramatic off-camera fight shortly before their wedding day.

They have since had several public spats, rekindling and ending their romance multiple times since the show wrapped in 2021.

Shayne was one of three finalist couples on Perfect Match, partnering up with Chloe Veitch. The couple ended their relationship shortly after filming for the reality series wrapped.

In March 2022, Shayne spoke on The Viall Filespodcast about rumors of drug use that plagued him during Love Is Blind.

"Have I [used drugs]? Yes. On the show, I did not," Shayne said at the time. "I have experience with a few of them. Nothing that's been injected into my body, but I think we've all had our times in our lives where we've done certain things."

RELATED CONTENT:

Where 'Love Is Blind' Star Natalie Stands After Drama With Shayne and Shaina (Exclusive) This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Love Is Blind' Alum Shayne Announces Social Media Break Amid Concern

'Love Is Blind' Alum Shayne Calls Out Ex Natalie for Podcast Comments

'Love Is Blind' Alum Shayne Supports Season 4 Star Irina Amid Apology

Related Gallery