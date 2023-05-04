Shayne Jansen is honoring his late mother, Karen. The Love Is Blind star took to his Instagram Stories on Wednesday to share his new arm ink, posting a photo of his forearm wrapped in a bandage.

The tattoo is a thin line drawing of several roses with his mother's initials, "KMJ," inked underneath one of the blooms.

Karen, who was featured alongside her son on season 2 of the Netflix dating show, died in October 2022. At the time, Shayne wrote a heartbreaking post about the tragic loss.

"I lost my best friend today," he shared at the time. "For the last year we have been inseparable. Coffee every morning to schitt's creek every night. I’m broken inside but I know I can live with zero regrets knowing we did everything together."

It's been a tumultuous few weeks for Shayne, who recently returned to social media following a brief break after fans expressed concerns over his erratic behavior during an Instagram Live.

In mid-April, Shayne took to Instagram, writing, "Everyone Loves A Scandal - Shayne Jansen. I'll see y'all next week or month."

Shayne got engaged to Natalie Lee on season 2 of Love Is Blind, only to get rejected at the altar after the pair had a dramatic off-camera fight shortly before their wedding day.

They have since had several public spats, rekindling and ending their romance multiple times since the show wrapped in 2021.

Shayne was part of one of the three finalist couples on Perfect Match, partnering up with Chloe Veitch. They too ended their relationship shortly after filming for the reality series wrapped.

