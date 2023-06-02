It's the love story that put Love Is Blind on the map. Lauren Speed and Cameron Hamilton met and fell in love in the pods on season 1 of the hit Netflix show, setting the gold standard for viewers of the show.

The Atlanta, Georgia, natives opened up and got vulnerable during the show's run, impressing viewers with how they talked about being a mixed-race couple and the real-life struggles that came with their differing backgrounds.

But they overcame every obstacle in their way and are still going strong more than four years after they got married on camera. Recently, their names were even thrown out as potential replacements for Love Is Blind co-hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey. Though ET has since learned that there won't be any such switch-up anytime soon, Lauren and Cameron's love story has still had an impressive run.

Look back at a timeline of their romance:

November 2018

Though they kept the marriage secret for years, the couple tied the knot on Nov. 16, 2018 while filming the Netflix series, just one month after they initially met in the pods. The date also happened to be Lauren's birthday.

July 2019

Though they were not public with their relationship at the time, the couple welcomed their "fur baby," and airedale terrier named Sparx.

February 2020

The first season of Love Is Blind premieres and fans immediately fall in love with Lauren and Cameron's electric connection in the pods.

March 2020

Lauren shared that before experiencing the pods, she'd "given up on the fairy tale."

"I was open-minded entering this experience honestly never expecting to fall in love and become the happiest I’ve ever been all while being recorded for the world to see," she shared of her love story with Cameron.

November 2020

Cameron surprised his bride with new diamond rings for her birthday and their anniversary.

"I am so grateful to have such a wonderful husband, who brings light into my life and helps me shine," Lauren wrote.

In honor of their anniversary, Lauren also wrote, "We’ve made it through one of the craziest years of our lives! We came out stronger than ever.✨❤️ I’m grateful to have you by my side pushing me, supporting me, loving me, making me laugh and cry (sometimes simultaneously), everyday teaching me a new level of love I never thought possible. We are growing ourselves, our businesses and eventually our family. And I couldn’t think of anybody better to ride shotgun through this crazy beautiful life!!! Happy 2 years baby! Cheers to 80 more ✨💕 I love you!"

June 2021

Sharing their #couplegoals with the world, the spouses penned the book Leap of Faith: Finding Love the Modern Way, offering up relationship advice and dishing on the highs and lows of their first year of marriage.

June 2021

The pair invited ET to their creative studio in Atlanta, Georgia, where they opened up about their first couple of years of marriage and surviving quarantine together.

"It wasn't always sunshine," Cameron admitted to ET. "We had to work some things out at times and find space, even if it was space in the house, just to recharge our batteries. I feel like at the end of it, our relationship is stronger and our working relationship is stronger, so it's a blessing."

July 2021

The After the Altar special aired with Lauren and Cameron celebrating two years of marriage with the cast and updating fans on their lives. They remained relatively drama-free, though the same couldn't be said for some of their co-stars. During the special, Cameron told his co-star, Matt Barnett, that they weren't using protection as they planned to expand their family.

Netflix

November 2021

The enamored pair posted a romantic video in honor of their anniversary set to Beyoncé and JAY-Z's "Part II (On the Run)."

"A love story I could have only dreamed of… not perfect but perfect for me!" Lauren wrote on Instagram. "❤️ Cheers to 3 years of Love, marriage and happiness 😘💍❤️ Us against the world forever 👩🏾‍❤️‍👨🏻 Happy anniversary baby! #BonnieAndClydeMinusTheShootup now let’s have some babiessssss 😜"

February 2022

Speaking on pregnancy pressure from fans, Lauren explained during an appearance on Tamron Hall, "It's definitely tough at times because it is a personal question... For everyone it's not easy... we are trying for those who are wondering."

February 2022

While wishing the season 2 contestants luck, Lauren tweeted about her own personal struggle with whether or not to tie on the knot on Love Is Blind.

"I struggled," she wrote. "I wanted to really make sure I got married because I could see forever with Cam. Not from production pressures or wanting fame. I wasn't about to get legally married just for television."

She said that the show worked for them because it featured two people "not only finding love but really falling IN LOVE with each other in the most unexpected way."

February 2022

The pair invited ET into their Atlanta home and shared that they were "actively trying" to have a baby.

"We're actively trying. So it's a whole lot of practicing right now," Lauren told ET at the time. "But we're enjoying the practicing."

August 2022

Lauren gushed about time flying with her man in a sweet post on Instagram, writing, "Marriage is hard. It requires willingness and work. An unselfish version of yourself that prioritizes partnership. It can be tough enough behind close doors… let alone a very public relationship that comes with public opinions. Although things aren’t always butterflies and sunshine ALL the time… there have been many-a-times when you were my light in darkness! 💖 Love u Mr. Hamilton! 🤞🏾#foreverThang."

October 2022

Celebrating their unique way of finding love, Lauren and Cameron went on a double date with their fellow Love Is Blind married pair, Matt Barnett and Amber Pike, to Cirque du Solei in Atlanta.

Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Cirque du Soleil

November 2022

The pair rang in four years of marriage with a sweet anniversary post.

"4 years into forever with you Mr. Hamilton ❤️ I’m so much better because of it! I love you to the moon and back! Forever my Clyde #MinusThePowPow Happy Anniversary Baby! 🎉🍾💍," Lauren captioned a series of pics with her man.

January 2023

Lauren often shares videos of her dates with Cameron and the pair took fans on their romantic spa date.

"Dating should NOT stop when you get married!" Lauren declared in the caption.

April 2023

The power couple closed on their second property, sharing the news on social media.

"Building our empire brick by brick!" Lauren wrote, sharing videos signing and celebrating in their new space.

May 2023

Lauren is cast in the new Freevee reality competition series, The Goat, where she will compete with other TV stars in mental, physical, and social challenges to earn the title of "greatest of all time." But to Cameron, she's already won.

"The best to ever do it," the proud hubby commented on his wife's announcement.

May 2023

The beloved couple were invited to their first red carpet film premiere for the live-action Little Mermaid starring Halle Bailey. While getting ready for the glam event, Cameron gushed about his potential future kids, saying, "I think about if we have a daughter, she's gonna see a BlackLittle Mermaid, and that's an amazing thing."

Frazer Harrison/WireImage

All four seasons of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

