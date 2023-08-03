Love Is Blind season 4 contestant Irina Solomonova is taking time to focus on herself. The 26-year-old business owner took to Instagram to share before and after photos of herself from July 2022 and this past July.

"It was so hard for me to share them, but also so proud of my body. Making little choices that just help me feel better inside & out," Irina wrote on one pic that showcased her weight loss.

She later went on to share that she began working out regularly about three months ago and has focused on her health this past year.

"I truly believe it's how you move your body and what you eat," she said, adding that though she's focused on eating right and working out, she has also been taking a supplement that she's found to help curb her cravings.

"I love food. I always eat, so I feel this just helped my mind chill out," she shared, noting that she takes berberine, which she referred to as "nature's Ozempic."

Irina made a name for herself as a villain on season 4 of the Netflix dating show. She got engaged to Zack Goytowski in the pods, only to uncomfortably reject him in Mexico. The former pair split and Zack went on to marry Bliss Poureetezadi, whom he also met in the pods.

