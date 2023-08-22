Are you read for your Love Is Blind season 4 faves to reunite? Netflix shared the trailer for the upcoming fourth season of Love Is Blind: After the Altar on Tuesday, showing some of the couples celebrating their first wedding anniversary -- while others were reuniting a year after their split.

"Everything happens for a reason. We all came to this experience under the umbrella of trying to find love," Brett Brown tells the group as he and wife Tiffany Pennywell reunite with their co-stars. "For some people, it was love... and for some people it was friendship, it was growth."

The trailer for the fan-favorite reality dating show also shows the season 4 stars competing in a flag football game in an attempt to "squash the beef" -- though it's clear there's still plenty of tension to go around between some of the former couples.

"I have absolutely no idea how Paul [Peden] feels about me," Micah Lussier admits in the trailer. "I think there's still, like, lingering feelings."

Watch the full trailer below:

Netflix

Netflix also announced the release date for Love Is Blind season 5 on Tuesday, revealing that the popular dating show will return on Friday, Sept. 22 with the first four episodes of the Houston-based fifth season.

Episodes 5-7 will debut on Friday, Sept. 29, episodes 8-9 on Friday, Oct. 6, and the season will conclude with the episode 10 finale weddings on Friday, Oct. 13.

In addition, Netflix will be launching a new interactive game, Netflix Stories: Love Is Blind, in the App Store and Google Play on Sept. 19. Fans will be able to enter the pods themselves in the interactive story game, going on their own journey in search of life-long love.

Love Is Blind: After the Altar season 4 premieres Sept. 1, and Love Is Blind season 5 premieres Sept. 22 on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Lussier Says She's 'Never Been Happier'

'Love Is Blind' Star Nick Thompson Claims He's Nearing Homelessness

'Love Is Blind' Star Jackie Announces She's the Newest Playboy Bunny

'Love Is Blind' Star Micah Calls Out Co-Star Zack for His Reunion Behavior This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

Related Gallery