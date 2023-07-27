From the pods to Playboy! Love Is Blind contestant Jackie Bonds is a new Playboy bunny. The 27-year-old dental assistant, who appeared on season 4 of the Netflix dating show, took to her Instagram to share the news.

"See what ya newest [bunny] is up to," Jackie captioned a screenshot of her online profile with the gentleman's magazine. "It's me, I'm the new [bunny]."

In her profile, Jackie says she "can't wait" to share her story with fans.

"Sexual Freedom is so important because this allows you to explore what you sexually desire, crave, or just wanting to experiment," Jackie wrote on her profile.

Jackie got engaged to Marshall Glaze on season 4 of Love Is Blind, but the pair called off their engagement after an off-camera fight. Jackie reconnected with co-star Josh Demas, whom she met in the pods, and they have been in a relationship for more than a year, moving in together after the show.

Jackie and Josh opted to not participate in the show's reunion special in person, instead filming a pre-taped special interview with co-host Vanessa Lachey.

