Vanessa Lachey can breathe a sigh of relief as the first official Love Is Blind baby is on the way! Season 4 contestants Zack Goytowski and Bliss Poureetezadi have announced that they are expecting their first child together.

The couple, who tied the knot on the show, shared the news with People magazine on Tuesday, making them the first couple who met on show to have a baby together.

Zack and Bliss are expecting their bundle of joy in spring 2024.

"We both really wanted this and so we just felt really blessed that we were able to have this happen," Bliss shares of her pregnancy.

Netflix

They plan to find out the sex of their baby in a few months and do a gender reveal.

"I think we both eventually want a boy and a girl -- that'd be wonderful to have both," she adds. "But the top priority is just having a healthy baby and whatever gender it is, it will be very loved."

Bliss says she's been craving citrus and crisp veggies during her pregnancy and Zack has been on call to get her any and everything she needs.

"It's been wonderful to go through this together and to really have his support," Bliss says of Zack.

The couple met in the pods on season 4 of Love Is Blind, and made history after Zack dumped Bliss and chose contestant Irina Solomonova instead, proposing and traveling to Mexico with her. The two quickly realized that they weren't a match and parted ways. Zack then reconnected with Bliss in the real world, proposed, and said yes at the altar on the show. The pair has no problem with their future child watching their unorthodox love story one day.

"We do talk about how our child is going to one day have to tell their friends the story of how their parents met, and they definitely will have a very interesting story to share. I think it's really beautiful that they'll be able to see their beginnings," Bliss says. "And yes, our story wasn't a straight line, but I think that's also important for them to know that sometimes things aren't a straight line and people make mistakes and you can be redeemed and you can correct them."

In the season 4 reunion, which took place in April, co-host Vanessa Lachey asked the three couples whether they intended to have children, and Bliss made her intentions very clear.

"We do things really fast. Our engagement was only two weeks and a couple days, much shorter than everyone else's. I can't wait to have this man's babies," Bliss gushed at the time.

Earlier this month, the couple renewed their vows at the same location of their original televised wedding.

"Today marks our one and a half year anniversary! To celebrate our love, we had a private vow renewal at the exact spot where we first said 'I do,'" they shared on Instagram. " These vows carried more weight to me than the awe-inspiring mountain range we held hands beneath. The weight of our journey, the trials we've conquered, and the love that's grown stronger."

Seasons 1-5 of Love Is Blind are currently streaming on Netflix.

RELATED CONTENT: