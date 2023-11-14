News

'Love Is Blind' Alum Giannina Gibelli Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Bachelor Nation's Blake Horstmann

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann
The reality stars are going to be parents!

Giannina Gibelli and Blake Horstmann are parents-to-be! On Tuesday, the reality stars took to Instagram to announce that they are expecting their first child.

In a joint post, the couple shared photos from a maternity shoot. One pics shows Horstmann kissing Gibelli's exposed baby bump, while another captured him gazing lovingly up at her. Other shots show Gibelli posing as Horstmann takes her picture and smiling with her beau.

"First comes love, then comes baby H," they captioned their post. "We're so grateful that life has led us here and over the moon to be parents to our sweet baby come spring 2024!"

The reality stars shot to popularity as they tried to find love on separate shows. Gibelli appeared on the first season of Love Is Blind, and got engaged to Damian Powers, but the pair later called it quits. Meanwhile, Horstmann first appeared on Becca Kufrin's season of The Bachelorette, and then brought drama to the beach on season 6 of Bachelor in Paradise.

They met each other on season 1 of All Star Shore. In January 2022, a source told ET that Gibelli and Horstmann were dating. They made things Instagram official six months later, before celebrating their one-year anniversary in December 2022.

