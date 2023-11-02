Jasmine Ellis Cooper is pregnant with her first child and anticipating being in her "mom-era."

The Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard star took to Instagram on Thursday to announce that she and husband Silas' baby is due in February and that they are expecting a son.

"My 'mom-era' is loading and my heart is so full right now. Silas and I will be welcoming Baby Cooper February 2024," she wrote alongside photos from her interview with People. "This journey has been nothing short of incredible and I’m happy to share this major blessing with People and now you. Counting down until we meet baby boy."

Speaking to People about her pregnancy, the reality star explained that the happy news wasn't a total surprise. "We have been trying for a little while. It's not like we were preventing, to be honest," Jasmine shared. "One day, I was just feeling a little weird and, you know how you have a gut feeling? I took a test and it came out positive."

Jasmine and Silas met on the dating app Hinge and got married on June 26, 2022 in Rhode Island. The two starred in the first season of the Bravo spinoff series Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard, which follows 12 friends from across the country, reuniting for a two-week getaway in the coastal community.

RELATED CONTENT: