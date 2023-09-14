Lindsay Hubbard is breaking her silence after she and Carl Radke called off their engagement and canceled their wedding.

In August, ET exclusively confirmed that the Summer House stars had called it quits -- just one year after Carl popped the question. On Monday, ET reported that the Bravo celebs had officially canceled their nuptials, which were planned for this upcoming November, and that guests who had previously been invited received a heartfelt message from Carl explaining the former couple's decision. Multiple sources have told ET that the breakup was filmed and will likely play out on the next season of Summer House.

"I would like to start by saying thank you for allowing me the space and time to process my emotions, heal, and grieve the loss of not only my relationship, but my friendship with someone I considered my best friend for 8 years," Lindsay began her social media statement on Thursday. "The last 2 weeks have been the most heartbreaking and emotional weeks of my life. My entire life and future was ripped out from underneath me and I've had a hard time making sense of it all - with no answers or closure on why. I feel humiliated by how it went down, and simultaneously heartbroken that it happened in the first place. My trust has been betrayed, and coming to terms with that has been difficult for me."

Lindsay also confirmed that it was Carl who decided to end the relationship.



"This was not my decision, and I do not agree with quitting a relationship (at this level) without trying everything possible first," she shared. "I have spent the last couple of weeks finding my own closure and peace. I am forever grateful to my best friends who have not left my side, and have been picking up the pieces of my heart and life every day from the fallout."

She concluded, "I am still grieving and trying to process all that has happened, but I felt it was important to update you all. From the bottom of my heart, thank you for the love and support from my friends, family, cast mates, and all of you for carrying me through."

Charles Sykes/Bravo via Getty Images

Multiple sources told ET last month, "Carl Radke and Lindsay Hubbard have called off their engagement. The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House."

Two weeks prior to the end of their engagement, Lindsay celebrated with a garden party-themed bridal shower in New York City. And on Aug. 11, Hubbard celebrated her 37th birthday with a lovey reference to her then-beau.

"Thank you for all the birthday wishes!!! ❤️‍🔥I feel so blessed and loved! Especially by babe @carlradke," she wrote at the time, sharing a photo of the pair with their arms wrapped around each other.

Last week, a source told ET that Lindsay was "devastated" and that she was blindsided by Carl's decision to end their relationship. She was said to be leaning on her co-stars for support.

"The women of Summer House are rallying behind Lindsay and showing support to her after Carl called off their engagement. Many of the women have reached out to Lindsay to send their condolences and some have spent time with her. Some of the girls are set to film a scene with Lindsay soon," a source told ET. "Lindsay didn't see the breakup coming and is completely devastated."

The former couple has been part of Bravo's reality series Summer House since its debut in 2017, and were initially just friends. However, they made the decision to take their relationship to the next level in October 2021, officially confirming their romance to the world in January 2022. In June 2022, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were "excited" to take that next step. The pair announced their engagement in August 2022.

RELATED CONTENT: