Lindsay Hubbard has addressed the emotional turmoil she experienced following her broken engagement to fellow Summer House co-star Carl Radke.

Hubbard, 37, tells Us Weekly that the split was not her decision and had a profound impact on her life.

"He blew up my entire life," Hubbard states, describing the breakup as "absolutely humiliating." She goes on to share the emotional rollercoaster she endured, saying, "I was crying, I was angry, and I had to find closure on my own. Now I'm at a place where I feel really good about moving on."

Hubbard makes it clear that there was no cheating involved, and Radke's sobriety was not a contributing factor in their split. She expresses that she "absolutely will never have regrets about being with him." As for how she coped with the breakup, Hubbard reveals, "The first month, I allowed myself to feel all of the feels: go through the sadness, the pain, the whiplash."

"I process [things] by talking about my emotions, and my friends allowed me that space," she continues. "I was able to regain my strength and [the] confidence of like, OK, I can do this."

One year after their August 2022 engagement, ET exclusively learned Hubbard and Radke, 38, had called off their November wedding. Radke shared the news with family and friends in a heartfelt letter, apologizing for the confusion and lack of communication surrounding the wedding plans. He mentioned that the former couple was "not moving forward with the wedding" and acknowledged the pain both he and Lindsay were going through.

In September, a source told ET Hubbard was "blindsided" by the breakup and was leaning on her female co-stars.

"The women of Summer House are rallying behind Lindsay and showing support to her after Carl called off their engagement. Many of the women have reached out to Lindsay to send their condolences and some have spent time with her. Some of the girls are set to film a scene with Lindsay soon," a source told ET. "Lindsay didn't see the breakup coming and is completely devastated.”

"The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," multiple sources told ET.

In August, Hubbard celebrated her garden party-themed bridal shower in New York City with several of her Summer House co-stars in attendance, including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod and Samantha Feher.

The couple's engagement had been announced in August 2022 with a series of heartwarming Instagram photos captioned "YOOOOOOO 💍 #AThousandTimesYes." The proposal had taken place on the picturesque Dune Beach in Southampton, New York, and was captured by the Summer House cameras.

The former couple has been part of Bravo's reality series Summer House since its debut in 2017 and were initially just friends. However, they made the decision to take their relationship to the next level in October 2021, officially confirming their romance to the world in January 2022. In June 2022, the couple confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were "excited" to take that next step.

