Summer House star Lindsay Hubbard isn't letting her breakup from fiancé and co-star Carl Radke stop her from enjoying her bachelorette trip.

The Bravo star took to her Instagram Story on Thursday to share a photo of an airplane window looking out over a gorgeous ocean view with the caption, "When they go low... you go high." Hubbard also tagged her location in the Bahamas, where she reportedly was headed for her bachelorette trip.

“After having a rough couple weeks, her friends convinced her they are not canceling her bachelorette party getaway,” a source told Us Weekly. “Lindsay is going to her bachelorette in the Bahamas [this weekend].”

In August, ET exclusively reported that Hubbard and Radke called off their engagement. "The two were set to get married in November, but Carl told Lindsay he couldn't move forward with the wedding. The breakup was filmed and will most likely play out on the next season of Summer House," multiple sources told ET at the time.

Just two weeks before their breakup, Hubbard had her garden party-themed bridal shower at Moxy East Village's Cathédrale in New York City. Several of Hubbard's Summer House co-stars were in attendance, including Amanda Batula, Danielle Olivera, Ciara Miller, Gabby Prescod, and Samantha Feher.

Both Hubbard and Radke have been cast members on Bravo's hit reality series, Summer House, since its debut in 2017, however, they were initially just friends.

The pair began privately dating in October 2021 and went public with their romance in January 2022. Five months later, Hubbard and Radke confirmed to ET that they were moving in with each other and were "excited" to take that next step.

In August 2022, the Summer House couple jointly announced their engagement.

