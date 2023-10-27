Kailyn Lowry is expecting twins! The Teen Mom alum confirmed on Friday that she is growing her family with boyfriend Elijah Scott during a recent episode of her Barely Famous podcast. Lowry revealed the news while speaking with TikTok star Allison Kuch, who is married to NFL star Isaac Rochell and expecting her first baby.

"We were not even near each other, but what are the odds? And then I guess we both came home with permanent souvenirs," the 31-year-old reality star told Kuch, discussing how they both went on vacation in Thailand.

"Wait, you came home with a permanent souvenir? Oh my god, why did I not know this? We both got pregnant in Thailand," Kuch responded. Lowry goes on to explain, "I must have got pregnant right before I left and I had no idea."

"So when I got there, I was eating everything. My face was flushed, but I didn't think anything of it because I was like, there's no way. There's no way I am," she recalled thinking.

Lowry later confirms that she's expecting twins, telling Kuch that this will be her "sixth pregnancy, like six and seven for me."

"And I've gotten pregnant when I'm not actually ... like I've tracked my ovulation and I've gotten pregnant on days that were not my ovulation window," she told the TikTok star.

The announcement comes two weeks after Lowry revealed that she privately welcomed her fifth child on the podcast.

"I have not addressed the rumors about, you know, my fifth son," Lowry said on the Oct. 13 episode. "And so can I do that now, and just say, this is not where I was supposed to bring it up."

Lowry later confirmed to People that she and Scott welcomed a son named Rio sometime last year. The little bundle of joy is Scott and Lowry's first child together, but Lowry is also mother to sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, 9-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and 13-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline," Lowry told the outlet.

She later posted the clip to Instagram, along with a photo of her in the hospital, seemingly holding baby Rio. "You won’t want to miss the new episode of #barelyfamous that dropped," Lowry wrote in the caption.

To People, she continued, "I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again. I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it."

The reality star first hinted at Rio's arrival in July, when speaking to guest Aurora Culpo on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. Lowry and Culpo were speaking about Culpo family's TLC series, The Culpo Sisters, when she made the admission.

Back in 2021, Lowry said that she wasn't ruling out having children with Scott on an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast. "My boyfriend doesn’t have kids of his own, so it could go either way," she shared.

Lowry also called Scott the "love of her life" on the same show, telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley, "It's crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that's how I feel."

"I feel like I've known him for a lifetime. Like I feel like I have known him forever," she added before noting that she could see herself getting married again later down the line.

