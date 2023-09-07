Maci Bookout is struggling to help her 14-year-old son, Bentley, through a difficult time in his life. In this week's episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter, Maci learns that her ex and Bentley's dad, Ryan Edwards, has left rehab early.

She's not too happy about this information, saying, "I don't agree with this decision. I just don't think it's a good idea considering his long history of substance abuse."

Maci also notes that prior to the shortened rehab stint, it was "the best relationship" that Ryan and Bentley had ever had.

Later, Maci tearfully addresses the fact that Ryan has relapsed and overdosed, sharing that she had to tell an emotional Bentley.

"When I found out that Ryan had overdosed. That’s truly the first time I was genuinely scared," Maci shares. "Having to have that conversation with Bentley and just seeing that… I know how I felt hearing it but Ryan’s not my dad. All of it's so hard. Bentley feels all of that times a million, and he’s a kid."

Later in the episode, Maci speaks with a friend, who says that she heard Ryan was found unconscious with his car running in the road. Maci says that paramedics had to use two doses of Narcan -- an opioid overdose treatment -- on her ex and that he wasn't revived until he returned to the hospital.

"He’s in jail," she says. "I think he thought he could come home. Being able to be with his kids, stay with his parents, healthy people around. I think he thinks he’s invisible. That’s just it."

As for how Bentley is feeling in the wake of his father's recent struggles, Maci says he's "just angry."

"The way things been going the past 4-5 months and how good things were going amidst all this crap. I think Bentley is angry because he’s like, 'Man, what potential you had,'" Maci says.

Back in April, Ryan was sentenced to one year in jail after pleading guilty to harassing his estranged wife, Mackenzie Edwards.

That same month, Ryan was again arrested after he was found "unconscious and unresponsive" in the driver's seat of his truck, per the outlets. That arrest was for simple possession of a controlled substance and a DUI, multiple outlets reported.

Maci rose to fame on 16 and Pregnant in 2009. She then went on to appear on Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG. After she and Ryan split, she married husband Taylor McKinney in 2016. The couple shares daughter Jayde Carter, 8, and son Maverick Reed, 7.

As for Ryan, he married Mackenzie Standifer in 2017. They share son Jagger Ryan, 4, and daughter Stella Rhea, 3. Mackenzie has since filed for divorce from Ryan.

New episodes of Teen Mom: The New Chapter air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET on MTV.

