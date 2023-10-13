Kailyn Lowry is now a mother of five! The Teen Mom alum confirmed on Friday that she secretly welcomed her fifth child during a recent episode of her Barely Famous podcast.

"I have not addressed the rumors about, you know, my fifth son," Lowry, 31, said on the podcast. "And so can I do that now, and just say, this is not where I was supposed to bring it up."

Lowry later confirmed to People that she and her boyfriend, Elijah Scott, welcomed a son named Rio sometime last year. The little bundle of joy is Scott and Lowry's first child together, but Lowry is also mother to sons Creed, 3, and Lux, 6, with ex Chris Lopez, 9-year-old Lincoln with ex Javi Marroquin and 13-year-old son Isaac with ex Jo Rivera.

"I wanted to be able to tell my own story on my own terms and kind of share what information I wanted to share instead of being within a contractual obligation or storyline," Lowry told the outlet.

She later posted the clip to Instagram, along with a photo of her in the hospital, seemingly holding baby Rio.

"You won’t want to miss the new episode of #barelyfamous that dropped," Lowry wrote in the caption.

To People, she continued, "I feel like it was ripped out from under me time and time again. I kind of feel like my hands are tied. People are announcing it for me and so, at this point, I might as well just talk about it."

The reality star first hinted at Rio's arrival in July, when speaking to guest Aurora Culpo on her Baby Mamas No Drama podcast. Lowry and Culpo were speaking about Culpo family's TLC series, The Culpo Sisters, when she made the admission.

"I first came across your show in the hospital having one of my kids," Lowry told Culpo during the July 4 episode. "The first episode that I saw was, I believe, you told your parents that you were, maybe, separating or divorcing and then one of your sisters was going to watch your kids."

While Lowry didn't specify when she welcomed the new addition, the series, which follows Culpo and her sisters, Olivia and Sophia, first premiered on the network in November 2022.

Lowry told Us Weekly in 2021 that she wasn't ruling out having children with Scott.

"I don't have any intentions any time soon to have more children," she said at the time, "but I'm going through IVF and egg retrievals so that I can potentially have the chance in the future, if that's what I want."

Elaborating further on an episode of her Coffee Convos podcast, she said of Scott, "My boyfriend doesn’t have kids of his own, so it could go either way."

Lowry also called Scott the "love of her life" on the same show, telling co-host Lindsie Chrisley, "It's crazy because they say when you know, you just know, and that's how I feel."

"I feel like I've known him for a lifetime. Like I feel like I have known him forever," she added before noting that she could see herself getting married again later down the line.

