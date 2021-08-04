'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Says She and Her Four Sons Have Contracted COVID-19
'Teen Mom''s Leah Messer and Kailyn Lowry On Social Media Scruti…
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Make Subtle Instagram Debut
'Love Is Blind': Jessica Says Amber and Barnett Blocked Her on S…
Watch Selena Gomez Make Fun of Her Younger Self in TikTok Video
How Jennifer Garner and Marc Anthony Feel About Jennifer Lopez a…
J.Lo and Ben Go Instagram Official, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Share…
Lala Kent Denies Shading Megan Fox, Explains Instagram That Spar…
Summer 2021’s Biggest Movie, TV and Music Releases: Everything Y…
'Gossip Girl': ET's First Interviews With Blake Lively, Penn Bad…
Luke Bryan Talks Returning to the Stage and Tour Bus Life (Exclu…
Patti LaBelle on Her Love for Cooking and Most Famous Dinner Gue…
‘Big Brother’: Julie Chen Teases Season 23 and Breaks Down Her F…
‘AGT’: Matt Mauser, Widower of Kobe Bryant Crash Victim, Wows Ju…
Robert Irwin on Sister Bindi as a Mom and How He Continues His L…
‘Two Steps Home’ Couple Jon Pierre and Mary Tjon-Joe-Pin Share 3…
Tahj Mowry Reflects on Naya Rivera and Her ‘Amazing’ Legacy (Exc…
John Krasinski Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Secrets of 'A Quiet Pla…
Prince George Is England's Cutest Fan With Prince William and Ka…
Angela Bassett & Carla Gugino on Their Epic Wine Night Filming ‘…
Billie Eilish Claps Back at Haters Who Claim She's in Her 'Flop …
Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry is recovering after she and her four sons contracted COVID-19. The 29-year-old MTV star revealed her diagnosis on her podcast, Baby Mamas, No Drama, which she co-hosts with Vee Rivera, the wife of Kailyn's ex, Jo Rivera.
Both Kailyn and Vee contracted the coronavirus, as well as Kailyn's four sons, Isaac, 11, Lincoln, 7, Lux, 3, and Creed, 1. Kailyn thinks she initially got the disease following a recent trip to the Dominican Republic.
"I am so sorry. I think that honestly we brought it home from Dominican Republic even though we tested negative twice," Kailyn told Vee.
Kailyn took two negative tests before recording a previous podcast with Vee, and thinks she gave it to her at that time.
"I just feel bad because we were on vacation, and I obviously would not have been around people if I knew I had COVID, but I tested negative twice," Kailyn explained.
As for symptoms, Kailyn said she "felt like s**t all week" and thought she had a flu or sinus infection, but once she lost her taste and smell, she was convinced she had COVID.
Both the Teen Mom 2 stars think they're "coming through on the other side of this," Kailyn shared.
This isn't the first time the mother of four has gotten the illness. She previously had it in 2020 following a trip to Iceland. She also revealed that her son, Lincoln, had COVID back in March and already has it again.
It is unclear whether Kailyn is vaccinated against COVID-19. In April 2020, she told one follower on Twitter that she would "absolutely not" get vaccinated and would not be vaccinating her kids against the coronavirus.
RELATED CONTENT:
Kailyn Lowry on Why She Went Through With Her Pregnancy
‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Drinks Placenta After Giving Birth
‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Kailyn Lowry Says She Would ‘Absolutely Not’ Vaccinate Her Kids Against Coronavirus