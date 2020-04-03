Kailyn Lowry is making her stance clear. The 28-year-old Teen Mom 2 star has previously admitted that she is against vaccines when it comes to her three children. Lowry is currently pregnant with her fourth son, and on Thursday, a fan asked her if she or her kids would get a coronavirus vaccine were one to be created.

"Absolutely not," Lowry firmly replied.

Absolutely not. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 2, 2020

Commenters did not take kindly to the MTV star's response.

One wrote, "49,000 people have died and almost 1 million infected so far by Coronavirus. I know someone personally fighting for their life with this virus. I just can't." Lowry responded, "Understood. I know people as well. That’s why I’m staying home."

Understood. I know people as well. That’s why I’m staying home. — Kailyn Lowry (@KailLowry) April 2, 2020

The post started a passionate debate in the comments section. While some noted it was Lowry's decision to make and praised her, others expressed strong disappointment at her statement.

"I used to really respect you but to make so an uneducated statement when vaccines are proven effective has really made me lose all respect for you. I am sorry," one commenter wrote.

Earlier this week, Lowry updated her fans about her pregnancy on Instagram.

"Baby Boy & I are 23.5 weeks Today! 💙" she captioned photos of her sonogram. "He was breech but seems to have turned since our last ultrasound... Because of the stay home order & social distancing, I am not allowed to have anyone with me at appointments until further notice."

She added that she's currently considering being induced to deliver her son early due to the extenuating circumstance surrounding the coronavirus quarantine.

"I have never been induced, but I’m afraid I won’t make it to the hospital being that I live 45 mins away & Lux came in 90 mins start to finish," she explained of her third son.

For more on pregnant stars during quarantine, watch the clip below:

