'Teen Mom 2' Star Kailyn Lowry Confirms She's Pregnant With Baby No. 4

Congratulations, Kailyn Lowry!

The 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star took to social media on Tuesday to share a sweet family photo with her three sons, Isaac, 9, Lincoln, 6, and Lux, 2.

In the shot, Lux is holding up several ultrasound photos as his brothers look on grinning.

"We’re confirming the news, baby #4 is coming soon! 🎉" Lowry captioned the photo. "I’m almost 16 weeks pregnant & it’s been a rough few months this time around. I've had nausea, morning sickness, and absolutely no energy. 😭 This week I’m starting to feel a bit better and I'm really hoping it stays this way!🤰🏻"

Lowry did not reveal her new baby's gender or who the father is. She shares Isaac with her ex, Jo Rivera, Lincoln with her ex, Javi Marroquin, and Lux with her longtime pal, Chris Lopez.

Toward the end of the most recent season of Teen Mom 2, Lowry closed on a home equidistant to all of her exes, saying she hoped it would be "a forever home."

"I've grown out of this house that I live in and I feel like there have been some bad memories here," she said on the MTV show.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Jenelle Evans Left in Tears During 'Teen Mom 2' Reunion This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Embed Code Restart

Jenelle Evans on Those Romance Rumors and Potential Return to 'Teen Mom 2'

‘Teen Mom 2’ Star Jenelle Evans Files to Drop Restraining Order Against Estranged Husband David Eason

Angie Douthit, 'Teen Mom OG' Star Mackenzie McKee's Mother, Dead After Battle With Cancer

Related Gallery