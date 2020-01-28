Jenelle Evans is back on the small screen, just not the one fans are used to! The former Teen Mom 2 star took to her YouTube account to clear up some recent rumors by answering fan questions.

One of the first questions surrounded whether Jenelle would be returning to Teen Mom 2.

"I don't know. Honestly I have no idea, so sorry. I have nothing to tell you about that," she began. Later Jenelle opened up a bit more on the subject, adding, "I've been in talks with certain people here and there, not saying it's MTV, not saying who it is, but we'll see if something works out in the future."

Specifically talking about MTV, Jenelle said, "I don't really talk to them. We talk here and there, but we don't talk much."

The mother of three said she's grappling with starting a podcast or working on a second book after 2017's Read Between the Lines: From the Diary of a Teenage Mom.

Jenelle also got candid about her current relationship status, describing herself as "single as hell."

After she appeared to be on better terms with Nathan Griffith, her ex-fiance and the father of her son, Kaiser, Jenelle said they are currently on the outs again.

"He likes me a lot and I don't like him like that anymore. So, trying to keep things civil and just co-parenting, that's it," she said of her relationship with Nathan.

As for her estranged husband, David Eason, Jenelle also clarified that they are definitely not back together.

"Again, I'm just co-parenting, trying to stay out of court, trying to keep things civil between all parties and I just want to do my own thing," she said. "I'm single now and I need to venture out. I need to think about my future, my kids, and what I'm going to do in life and I don't need any distractions at all. And I noticed that guys can be a big distraction."

Jenelle also noted that David lives in North Carolina while she has moved to Tennessee near Nashville with her kids Kaiser and Ensley. For those wondering why she hasn't officially filed for divorce after announcing she and David split last October, Jenelle cleared that up too.

"In the state of North Carolina you first have to be separated for a complete year to even file for divorce," she said. "In the state of Tennessee you have to live there for six months to even be a resident and you also have to be separated for six months in order to file for divorce, so that's why I haven't filed yet."

As for more children, Jenelle revealed that she had her "tubes tied" and that she probably doesn't want more kids in the future.

She also opened up a bit about her past childhood trauma, saying she's learned from her own upbringing when it comes to raising her own kids.

"I wish my household was calmer growing up because I'm trying to do that with my kids as well," she explained. "It just shows the type of person I grew into as a teenager, and it just seems like I was just a very angry person."

Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 in May 2019 after claiming that David shot and killed their dog, Nugget. Here's more with the reality star:

