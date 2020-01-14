Jenelle Evans and her estranged husband, David Eason, might be turning a corner.

The Davidson County Circuit Court Clerk confirms to ET that that the former Teen Mom 2 star filed documents on Friday, Jan. 10, to dismiss her order of protection against Eason. The date of dismissal was set for Monday, Jan. 13, and it was a voluntary dismissal.

Evans announced in October that she was splitting from her husband and that she and her children would be living separately from Eason.

"The kids and I have moved away from David," she wrote at the time on social media. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process."

Evans, 28, and Eason share 2-year-old daughter Ensley, and she is also mom to 10-year-old Jace from a previous relationship with Andrew Lewis and 5-year-old Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith.

It is unknown whether Evans plans to move forward with her divorce from Eason after dropping the restraining order.

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 last year after claiming Eason shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Police later claimed Evans didn't know what happened to her dog and admitted to making the event up for publicity, though Eason later admitted to killing the dog. Eason had previously been fired from the MTV show for a series of homophobic tweets.

