It doesn't look like Jenelle Evans and David Eason will be reconciling anytime soon.

On Wednesday, David took to his Instagram Stories, where he shared two photos of his hand while he removed his wedding ring.

"I guess I can take this off now..," he captioned a shot of his ring with a sad-faced emoji.

He then posted a shot of his hand without the ring, featuring some calluses.

"It's gonna take some time for that finger to heal up," he wrote.

This isn't the first time David has spoken out since Jenelle's split announcement. Earlier this week, he replied to one commenter who wrote, "So glad Jenelle got smart!" to which he replied, "Nope, she's still stupid."

Last week, the former Teen Mom 2 star took to social media to announce that she had "filed papers" to start the process of divorcing David.

"The kids and I have moved away from David," she wrote of her ex, whom she accused of shooting and killing their French bulldog, Nugget, earlier this year. "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids."

Jenelle shares daughter Ensley, 2, with David. She has two sons, Jace, 10, and Kaiser, 5, from previous relationships. Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2 back in May after the alleged incident with David and their dog. She also temporarily lost custody of her children. David had previously been fired by MTV for tweeting homophobic comments.

Police later said that Jenelle admitted to making up the story about Nugget's death for "publicity," but David later admitted to killing the dog, so it remains unknown exactly what happened to Nugget.

Fans have speculated that Jenelle's announcement has something to do with a potential return to the MTV series that made her famous.

Jenelle recently spoke on The Hollywood Life podcast about her future with Teen Mom 2.

"I asked them. Well, my mom, actually, she's like a talent mom, so she tries to text my producer every day like, 'Hey, what's going on?' She said, 'I saw the new Teen Mom 2 trailer and they said, 'We're not using Jenelle, just for this season.' And then I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said, 'You know, you guys just have an open contract right now and no door has ever been closed,'" she revealed. "That's all they told me. I don't know what their plan is. I just know I'm trying to remain low-key, stay humble. The kids are back in school, so we literally have a busy schedule every day."

