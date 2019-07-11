Police have closed their investigation on Jenelle Evans' husband, David Eason, allegedly shooting and killing her dog, Nugget, and say Evans made up the story for publicity.

A press release from the Columbus County Sheriff's Office in Whiteville, North Carolina, about their investigation concerning allegations of animal cruelty was released on Thursday. Police say that after the 27-year-old Teen Mom 2 star contacted police on April 29 and advised them that Eason had shot her French bulldog after the dog bit their daughter, 2-year-old Ensley, in the face, they conducted a search of the couple's property on May 13, but found no blood evidence or any other physical evidence to validate that an animal had been fatally injured there.

Police say that when they questioned Evans a day after the search, her account of the incident changed, and she said she no longer wanted the Columbus County Sheriff's Office or the District Attorney's Office to continue with the investigation. According to police, Evans also said she filed the initial animal cruelty report for the publicity.

"Jenelle's accounts were inconsistent with her original account of the events that occurred on April 29," the statement reads. "Jenelle advised that she was inside with her children at the time of the alleged event. She advised that she never heard or saw anything to indicate that David shot her dog. .... Jenelle advised that 'she don't know where the dog is.' She also advised that 'I don't know if she was shot or killed or not.' Jenelle stated that the reason she filed the animal cruelty report was for the publicity and because she did not know where her dog was."

The Columbus County Sheriff’s Office has closed the investigation. No charges will be filed in this case.

"Columbus County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigators located no physical evidence to substantiate that the allegations against David Eason are factual," the statement reads. "The evidence collected indicates that the allegations of animal cruelty were fabricated."



On May 1, Evans took to Instagram to express her grief over her dog's alleged death.

"Nugget... I'm crying everyday," Evans wrote alongside a pic of Nugget sitting in her lap. "I love you so much and I'm so sorry. I'm speechless. You were my side kick and knew the moment I felt bad and would cuddle with me. You still had a lot to learn and a lot to grow from your lessons. Everyday I wake up you're not here, when I come home you're not here, when I go to bed... you're not here. You're gone forever and there's no coming back. #Heartbroken #Distraught 😓😪💔"

Eason later appeared to confirm his role in the dog's alleged death in a now-deleted Instagram post, claiming that Nugget bit Ensley.

"I dont give a damn what animal bites my baby on the face... whether it be your dog or mine, a dog is a dog and I dont put up with that s**t at all," Eason wrote alongside a video of Nugget appearing to be aggressive toward Ensley. "I'm all about protecting my family, it is my lifes mission. Some people are worth killing or dying for and my family means that much to me."

Evans temporarily lost custody of her children in May after the incident and was fired from MTV's Teen Mom 2. A source told ET at the time that Evans' firing came as an unpleasant surprise to the reality star, as she had been having ongoing conversations with production about her future with the network and the show.

"At this time, Jenelle is focusing on her family and moving forward," a rep for Evans told ET after the news broke of MTV parting ways with the controversial reality star. "She is very grateful and appreciative of the opportunity MTV has given her and her family for the last 10 years! It is sad to part ways in this matter but this isn't the end for Jenelle Evans or her family."

Earlier this month, she regained custody of two of her children -- Ensley and her 5-year-old son, Kaiser, whom she shares with her ex, Nathan Griffith. TMZ reported that her mother, Barbara, still has custody of her 9-year-old son, Jace, whom she shares with her ex, Andrew Lewis.

On July 8, Evans responded to a fan on her Instagram Story, who asked, "Was it a hard decision to stay with David after the dog incident?"

"Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn't talk much," Evans wrote. "He knows how upset it made me. Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well."

