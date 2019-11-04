David Eason doesn't seem to be on board with his wife, Jenelle Evans', public decision to begin divorce proceedings.

The Teen Mom 2 star announced last week that she and her children have "moved away from David," adding, "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process."

Over the weekend, Eason, who was fired by MTV for his homophobic tweets long before Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2, seemingly responded to the announcement.

After posting a photo of his children, including daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship, and Ensley, his 2-year-old daughter with Evans, one commenter wrote, "So glad Jenelle got smart!"

Eason then replied, "Nope, she's still stupid."

Another commenter asked, "@easondavid88 but she was the most perfect sight you have ever seen? You couldn't sleep without her? Now you're mad?" To which Eason simply replied, "Yea 😐."

On Monday Eason posted a photo of his dogs and goats to Instagram, writing, "At least these guys know how to keep me company! I love my herd!"

Evans was fired from Teen Mom 2 this past spring after reports surfaced that Eason had shot and killed the family's French bulldog, Nugget. In addition to being fired, Evans also temporarily lost custody of her children. Her oldest son, Jace, remained in her mother Barbara Evans' care, as he has been for years, and her son, Kaiser, with ex Nathan Griffith has since been returned to her.

Police later said that Evans claimed to have made up the story of her dog's death for publicity, but Eason contradicted those claims, admitting to killing the dog.

Meanwhile, fans think Evans might be preparing for a comeback to the MTV show after she concluded her divorce announcement by writing, "Me and the kids are doing great. We need some time to be together. But you'll hear from us again soon."

