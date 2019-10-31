Jenelle Evans is moving on from her husband, David Eason, after a tumultuous year.

The 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star took to social media on Thursday to share her decision with her fans.

"I've mostly kept off social media the past few days because I've been focused on making some big life decisions," she began. "I've lived my life on camera since I was 17 years old. And a lot of it hasn't been pretty. But it's been my life."

She went on to say that time away from Teen Mom 2 since her firing in May has allowed her to reexamine her life and choices.

"I know I need to make changes. I'm starting that now," she wrote. "The kids and I have moved away from David. Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know that's what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to start that process."

She told her fans that she and her three children are "doing great," teasing, "You'll hear from us again soon."

On Wednesday, David posted a photo of Jenelle and Ensley, writing, "The most perfect sight I've ever seen," not hinting at any signs of a split.

Jenelle was fired by MTV this past May after reports surfaced that David had shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget, after David claimed the animal bit their 2-year-old daughter, Ensley.

Her son, 5-year-old Kaiser, was then taken from her custody by Child Protective Services. Her eldest son, 10-year-old Jace, has been in the custody of Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, for years. Jenelle and David later got custody reinstated for Kaiser and continued to care for Ensley.

In July, the plot thickened when police said Jenelle's account of David shooting their dog changed, and she reportedly said she contacted the police for publicity because she could not find their dog. That has conflicted with statements David made in a September interview, claiming to have killed the couple's dog.

Prior to Jenelle being booted off the show, David was fired by MTV in February 2018 after posting homophobic comments online. Recently, rumors have circulated that Jenelle might be returning to Teen Mom 2 after being fired. It wouldn't be the first time the network has done this. Farrah Abraham returned to Teen Mom OG for a brief stint on the show after being fired due to her foray into the adult entertainment industry.

Jenelle recently spoke on The Hollywood Life podcast about her future with MTV.

"I asked them. Well, my mom, actually, she's like a talent mom so she tries to text my producer every day like, 'Hey, what's going on?' She said, 'I saw the new Teen Mom 2 trailer and they said, 'We're not using Jenelle, just for this season.' And then I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said, 'You know, you guys just have an open contract right now and no door has ever been closed,'" she revealed. "That's all they told me. I don't know what their plan is. I just know I'm trying to remain low key, stay humble. The kids are back in school, so we literally have a busy schedule every day."

