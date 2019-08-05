Jenelle Evans is celebrating her son!

On Saturday, the 27-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram to share pics from her eldest son Jace's 10th birthday party at Crossfire Paintball, an indoor paintball and Nerf center in North Carolina.

Jenelle had Jace with her ex, Andrew Lewis, and Jace is currently in the custody of Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans. The former reality star also shares son, Kaiser, with her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith. She is also mom to 2-year-old daughter, Ensley, whom she shares with her husband, David Eason.

In one pic, Jenelle and David and pose with Jace, Kaiser and Maryssa, Eason's daughter from a previous relationship. The group is all smiles in the shot while wearing clear googles and holding Nerf guns.

"Jace’s #NerfParty was a success! 🎉 #HappyBirthday #PewPew 🔫💓," Evans captioned the pic.

Jenelle also shared a second post, with pics of her kids happily smiling, Jace's four wheeler cake and the boys in action with the Nerf and paintball guns.

"We had so much fun! Thanks so much @wilmingtonpaintballandnerf for having us!" the North Carolina native wrote alongside the pics. "The kids had a blast and pretty sure this is the best party Jace has ever had. #HappyBirthday #NerfBirthday #10YearsOld #MakingMemories🤘🏼✨🎂"

The pics come amid a tumultuous time for the family, which goes back the alleged death of their dog, Nugget, in May. At the time, Jenelle claimed that David shot and killed the dog, something that her husband later seemed to confirm, writing on Instagram that the dog had bitten their daughter Ensley in the face.

Following the incident, Jenelle was fired from Teen Mom 2and Child Protective Services temporarily removed Kaiser, Ensley and Maryssa from the couple's care. In July, they regained custody of the three children, while Jace remained in the care of Jenelle's mom, Barbara.

After Jenelle and David regained custody, police claimed that there was no evidence that David killed their dog. Police also alleged that Jenelle made up the story for publicity and that her account of the alleged event changed over the course of the investigation. They have since given away one of their dogs to a friend and added two more canines to their family.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

'Teen Mom 2' Star Jenelle Evans: A Timeline of Her Ups and Downs

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Get 2 New Puppies After Alleged Dog Killing Scandal

Jenelle Evans Says She Doesn't Know If David Eason Killed Their Dog After Police Report She Made Up the Story

Related Gallery