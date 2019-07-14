Jenelle Evans and husband David Eason revealed on Sunday that they recently acquired two new dogs, after Eason may or may not have killed the family's previous pet, a French bulldog named nugget.

Eason took to his YouTube channel to share a video of the two new Anatolian Shepherds, who he said will be used to protect the livestock on the family's farm.

"Recently we had to find a better way of protecting our chickens and livestock. We have hawks and crows always eating the heads off our chickens and plastic owls are not doing the trick," Eason shared.

The 31-year-old ex-reality star also addressed the disappearance of the family's pitbull.

"Our pit bull Jax killed and maimed one of our pigs that was around 80lbs," he added. "With that in mind plus the many chickens Jax killed and ate, we decided to give him to a friend."

This appears to be a better fate than that which allegedly befell Nugget. Back in May, Evans claimed Eason had shot and killed their family dog. Eason seemingly confirmed the news in a post in which he claimed to have done so after the French bulldog nipped their daughter, Ensley, in the face.

However, according to police investigating the animal cruelty reports, there was no evidence of Eason having killed the dog. Police further allege that Evans fabricated the story for publicity, and that her accounting of the alleged event changed over the course of the investigation.

Evans recently changed her story publicly as well, claiming she doesn't know if Eason killed their dog or not, and never asked.

Speaking with TMZ, Evans was asked if Nugget is still alive, she said, "I have no idea. You would have to ask David that. I still have not asked David to this day."

"After David went outside with the dog, I walked over to him, and he was by the edge of the woods and he said, 'You don't want to come over here.' And I said, 'Why?' And he said, 'Your dog is not here anymore.' So I assumed that was my dog being dead," she said. "[So] yes. I mean, the dog isn't here. I mean, I don't know what happened. And she hasn't been around since, so I don’t know."

Following the public outcry over the alleged murder of the French bulldog, MTV subsequently fired Evans from Teen Mom 2. The reality star also briefly lost custody of her children by Child Protective Services, although two of her three kids -- 5-year-old Kaiser and 2-year-old Ensley -- were returned to her earlier this month. Her 9-year-old son, Jace, remains in the custody of Evans' mom, Barbara.

After regaining custody of her kids, Evans opened up to fans in a Q&A on Instagram in which she answered questions about her life, including, "Was it a hard decision to stay with David after the dog incident?"

"Honestly, yes, we were on bad terms for almost a week. Didn’t talk much. He knows how upset it made me," she answered. "Now that we are getting over this incident our relationship has got a lot stronger. David has completed anger management as well."

For more on the drama surrounding the couple, watch the video below.

GET THE ET NEWSLETTER Email By signing up, you agree to our Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

RELATED CONTENT:

Jenelle Evans Made Up Story About David Eason Shooting and Killing Her Dog, Police Say

Jenelle Evans Says Relationship With Husband David Eason Got 'Stronger' After He Allegedly Killed Their Dog

Jenelle Evans Regains Custody of Her Children

Jenelle Evans and David Eason Attend Her Son's Fifth Birthday Party Amid Custody Battle

Related Gallery