Farrah Abraham is concerned about Jenelle Evans' life after Teen Mom 2. The reality star-turned-adult film actress appears on Thursday's episode of Jonathan Cheban's Foodgod: OMFG podcast, and talks about her own life after 16 and Pregnant, Teen Mom and Teen Mom OG.

Farrah left Teen Mom OG in 2018 after almost a decade on reality TV. So it makes sense that Jenelle, 27, would want her advice after MTV fired her following an incident with her husband, David Eason, who allegedly shot and killed their dog.

"Jenelle called me the other day and she's not knowing what to do," Farrah, 28, claims on the podcast. "She's talking to a PR girl rather than the legal team, and I was like, 'Uh, you have a situation.'"

Farrah did not appear to be particularly interested in giving Jenelle advice.

"She was like, 'How did you win that court thing?' I was like, 'It's not how, it's what you pay attention to,'" she said. "If you're busy running around worried about press and relevancy and all this and not contracts, not what matters. I'm business."

When it comes to the rest of the Teen Mom cast, all of whom have publicly bashed Farrah both on the show and on social media, she says they don't keep in touch.

"I can't say that I talk, like I'm friends with them. I talk like I'm an acquaintance," she says. "But I think we lead much different lives, respectively so."

Last week, Jenelle spoke on The Hollywood Life podcast about her life after being fired and losing custody of her son, Kaiser, and daughter, Einsley. The reality star claimed that her family is "done" with Child Protective Services and her children are back in her care. As for MTV, Jenelle said her future remains up in the air.

"I asked them. Well, my mom, actually, she's like a talent mom so she tries to text my producer every day like, 'Hey, what's going on?' She said, 'I saw the new Teen Mom 2 trailer and they said, 'We're not using Jenelle, just for this season.' And then I contacted our old producer and asked, and he said, 'You know you guys just have an open contract right now and no door has ever been closed,'" she revealed. "That's all they told me. I don't know what their plan is. I just know I'm trying to remain low key, stay humble. The kids are back in school so we literally have a busy schedule every day."

