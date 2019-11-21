It seems that Jenelle Evans' recent split from her husband, David Eason, has mended another relationship in her life -- that of her and her ex-fiance, Nathan Griffith.

On Thursday, Nathan tweeted, "It’s sad how bitter people deflect negative attention to cover up their own insecurities. Hoping to justify their actions by the finding comfort in the approval of others. But... 'big guy' at the end of the day you still have to look in the mirror, take responsibility for your actions and find that approval within yourself."

But... “big guy” at the end of the day you still have to look in the mirror, take responsibility for your actions and find that approval within yourself. — Nathan J. Griffith (@GroundLevelUp) November 21, 2019

Nathan was seemingly calling out David in the post as he followed up by tweeting, "I am so appreciative to finally have a healthy relationship with @PBandJenelley_1. Something we should of had 3-4 years ago. Especially one, that everyone, is supportive with. Thank you @a_lynn423 for being so understanding."

The former Teen Mom 2 star, who has stayed mostly silent on social media since announcing her plans for divorce in late October, replied to the tweet, writing, "Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately."

Thank you for being there for Kaiser and helping out lately. — Jenelle Evans (@PBandJenelley_1) November 21, 2019

Nathan is the father of Jenelle's middle son, Kaiser, 5, and the exes have been at odds for years. Nathan has accused David of being physically abusive toward his child and was temporarily granted custody of Kaiser when Child Protective Services removed him from Jenelle and David's care earlier this year.

These new tweets come just days after David posted a message about his split on Facebook, writing, "Glad u people think I am taking this so hard. Just so u al know I am so very much happier and so is Maryssa! Finally peaceful!"

David has a daughter, Maryssa, from a previous relationship. He and Jenelle share 2-year-old daughter Ensley. Jenelle is also mom to son Jace, 10, from a previous relationship. Jace has been in the custody and care of Jenelle's mother, Barbara Evans, for years.

David also replied to one Facebook commenter, writing of the split, "It bothered me Amber but I'm not heart broken. I've realized I wasn't in love and there are much better people out there for me."

In late October, Jenelle revealed that she and her children had moved away from David, writing, "Nobody gets into a marriage expecting it to end but I know thats what is best for me, and for my kids. Today I've filed papers to stop that process."

Jenelle was fired from MTV this past spring after reports surfaced that David had shot and killed their French bulldog, Nugget. Though police later reported that Jenelle claimed she didn't know what had happened to the dog and had made up the story for publicity, David later admitted to shooting Nugget.

