Catelynn Lowell is proud of her man. The Teen Mom OG star took to Instagram on Friday to share a snippet of her husband Tyler Baltierra's original rap song.

Posting the untitled track, Catelynn captioned the audio, "I keep telling him to share his art with people because it’s impactful & people could really relate to it! I’m so damn proud of you @tylerbaltierramtv and you are an amazing daddy!! We adore you!"

In the song, Tyler raps about his childhood pain, which he has discussed at length on both 16 and Pregnant and Teen Mom OG. The father of four is the son of Butch Baltierra, who has been open about his struggle with substance abuse and addiction. Butch has been in and out of jail and an unstable presence in Tyler's life.

In the song, Tyler raps, "My heartbeat skips which leads to screams / It always weeps 'cause those damn drugs are all you seem to ever need / How do you keep getting high over loving your kids, huh? / Are we just not good enough? Too much responsibility with no rush? So you just don't give a f**k."

MTV

He adds in audio of Butch talking about his struggle with his addictions on Teen Mom. It seems that Tyler had no idea Catelynn was posting this very personal excerpt from his music.

Tyler took to the comments section of his wife's post, reacting to seeing his music out in the world.

"Wow…I love you so much babe! Idk if I was ready for this & I never really planned on ever sharing it with people since I just use it as my own personal therapeutic outlet, but you always push me to be my most authentic best self & for that I will forever love & cherish you!" Tyler wrote of his childhood sweetheart. "Thank you for always supporting me through all of my struggles & discoveries. You honestly make me a better me & I love you more than I could ever express! 🥹😭."

Tyler has been candid about his strained relationship with Butch. Tyler and Catelynn's tumultuous childhoods led the couple to place their first daughter, Carly, up for adoption, a difficult decision for the pair, which has been documented for years on the MTV reality series. Tyler and Catelynn have since welcomed three other daughters -- Nova, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya, 2.

The rap isn't the first piece of original content belonging to Tyler that Catelynn's in charge of. The couple recently announced that Tyler was on OnlyFans, but the reality star shared that his wife is running his account.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Teen Mom's Catelynn and Tyler Give Rare Look at All Daughters Including Carly This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Teen Mom': Tyler Baltierra Starts OnlyFans After Body Transformation

'Teen Mom' Stars Catelynn and Tyler Share Sweet Pic of Kids With Carly

'Teen Mom's Catelynn and Tyler Explain Carly's Adoption to Daughter

Related Gallery