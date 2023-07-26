Tyler Baltierra is proud of his progress. The 31-year-old Teen Mom star took to Instagram earlier this week to show off a year of hard work at the gym. The reality star posted a shirtless pic from July 2022 and another from this month.

"PROGRESSION > PERFECTION," he captioned the two shots. "1 year apart & sitting at the same weight in each pic. This is why the scale isn’t as important as overall body composition. I still have a long way to go until reaching my goals, but I like to post my progress as a reminder to myself of where I started, how far I’ve come, & why I keep putting in the work! 😈💪🏻😤 #FitnessJourney #MuscleBuilding #Gainz #BodyBuilding"

Tyler's wife, Catelynn Lowell Baltierra, took to the comments section to show just how into his new look she is. First posting a meme of Maya Ruldolph spitting out her drink on Saturday Night Live, Catelynn added, "Ayeeee my sexy man 😍😍😍 @tylerbaltierramtv 🤤🤤🤤🤤."

It seems that Tyler is ready to share even more with his more loyal followers as he and Catelynn are starting an OnlyFans account.

Catelynn shared the news on her Instagram Story, writing, "You all have been asking and it's finally here @tylerbaltierramtv has an only fans now!"

Tyler clarified, "For anyone wondering though, I will NOT be in control of my account on there. It will completely be in my wife's control lol she's the boss, I'm just there to do as I'm told lmao!"

Catelynn also added, "Y'all we aren't doing any sexual on only fans lmaooo!!! Please we got kids! I would never lol but if you do want to see what we are posting then click the link! #noshame #hothusbandalert."

Tyler isn't the first member of the Teen Mom franchise to join OnlyFans. Former Teen Mom 2 star Jenelle Evans has also been open about appearing on the platform.

Catelynn and Tyler have been together since middle school. They welcomed daughter Carly in 2009 and placed her up for adoption in a process that was documented on 16 and Pregnant. In addition to Carly, they are also parents to three daughters — Nova, 8, Vaeda, 4, and Rya, almost 2.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Teen Mom's Catelynn and Tyler Give Rare Look at All Daughters Including Carly This video is unavailable because we were unable to load a message from our sponsors.



If you are using ad-blocking software, please disable it and reload the page. Up Next

'Teen Mom' Stars Catelynn and Tyler Share Sweet Pic of Kids With Carly

'Teen Mom's Catelynn and Tyler Explain Carly's Adoption to Daughter

Jenelle Evans Celebrates Mother's Day With Mom After Regaining Custody

Related Gallery