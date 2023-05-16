Jenelle Evans celebrated a very special Mother's Day milestone. The 31-year-old former Teen Mom 2 star took to Instagram on Monday to share photos of her family with husband David Eason, her three kids, and her mom, Barbara Evans.

The special holiday celebration came two months after she regained custody of her eldest son, Jace, from Barbara after the grandma had custody of her grandson for the majority of his life.

"It’s nice when we can all get along 💐❤️ #HappyMothersDay," Jenelle captioned the pics of the family, including one shot of herself and 13-year-old Jace, who is now taller than she is.

Back in March, Jenelle shared that she had regained custody of Jace.

"IT'S OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom," she wrote at the time.

On Tuesday, Jenelle also answered some fan questions, specifically commenting about her OnlyFans content. She shared that on her account she posts, "Lingerie, clothes off pics, etc," and noted that she makes more money on the site than she did on Teen Mom 2.

Noting that she "really" enjoys creating OnlyFans content, she added, "Some people think I'm desperate but really I have multiple sources of income."

