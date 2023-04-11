Jenelle Evans enjoyed celebrating Easter with all of her kids. The 31-year-old Teen Mom 2 alum took to Instagram on Monday to share a sweet family photo weeks after she regained custody of her eldest son, 13-year-old Jace, from her mom, Barbara Evans.

"Easter vibes, and sunny skies! #HappyEaster 🌤️💗🐇," Jenelle captioned the pics of herself and husband David Eason with their kids.

In addition to Jace, whom Jenelle has with ex Andrew Lewis, she is also mom to 8-year-old son Kaiser with ex Nathan Griffith, and 6-year-old daughter Ensley with David. David is also dad to daughter Maryssa from a previous relationship.

In the pics, Jace and David are wearing matching plaid shirts, and it looks like the kids had lots of fun dying Easter eggs, playing pool, doing an egg hunt, and getting in lots of family time.

In March, Jenelle revealed that her mother had agreed to sign over custody of Jace to her after having primary custody of the reality star's first-born son for the majority of his life.

"IT'S OFFICIAL! Thanks everyone for the support! Words can't describe how happy I truly am. Our family is complete now! Thank you mom," Jenelle captioned the video at the time.

Jenelle's personal life struggles, including multiple arrests, substance abuse struggles, and toxic relationships, were documented for years on MTV's Teen Mom 2. In 2019, Jenelle was fired by MTV a year after David was fired for making homophobic comments online. She has since briefly returned to film a 2022 episode of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter.

Despite Jenelle and David's on-off relationship, her manager, August Keen, recently told ET, “Regarding the latest rumors of Jenelle and David splitting up, that couldn't be further from the truth. They're happier than ever now that they are a complete family with Jenelle regaining custody of her son Jace. Jace is settling in fine and everyone couldn't be happier. Jenelle and David are rejoicing their victory, happy and in love as can be.”

